Washington Football Team Reaches Settlement With Cheerleaders Over Lewd Videos

The Washington Football Team has reached a settlement with a group of former cheerleaders who allegedly appeared in racy videos produced by team employees without their consent or knowledge.

Details of the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. A lawyer representing the football franchise and team owner Daniel Snyder said the matter has been "resolved," the paper added.

The settlement comes after last summer's report of the existence of lewd videos, apparently made up of swimsuit calendar-shoot outtakes.

Two former team employees reportedly told the Post that they were assigned with the making the video at the order of team president Larry Michael, who is no longer with the Washington Football Team. One former team employee alleged that team owner Snyder was also involved in the ordering of the illicit videos.

Both Michael and Snyder have issued denials of any involvement in the scandalous behavior of their employees.

Snyder's lawyers have alleged that a business conflict has resulted in these and other allegations against him.

The National Football League is at the same time in the midst of conducting an investigation into the workplace culture within the Washington Football Team under Snyder's ownership. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has recently indicated that the investigation is nearing a conclusion.

Last year, more than a dozen former female employees accused the organization of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, this week, the Washington Football Team suspended its cheerleader program amid an announcing of planned changes in the WFT fans' experience at FedExField games and beyond.

