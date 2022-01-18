LOOK: Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick In Playoffs. With Buffalo Bills. With No Shirt.

Fitzpatrick goes viral as he opts to show his Buffalo ties (and his hairy barrel chest) by going shirtless at the stadium.

The Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is in the NFL Playoffs.

But not with the WFT, of course. And not with an actual uniform.

Indeed, barely with any clothing.

Fitzpatrick, who missed the majority of the 2021 season because of a Week 1 hip injury, is known as a unique character, something D.C. fans never got to realize due to the season-ending ailment. But they know Fitz in Buffalo, where his former employer the Bills, played postseason host to the New England Patriots on a freezing Saturday night.

And Fitzpatrick went viral when he opted to show his Buffalo ties (and his hairy barrel chest) by going shirtless at the stadium.

On Monday, Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged the legend.

"From what I know of Fitz it's fitting," McDermott said. "I think it's awesome. For a guy that's been here and support the organization like that and be part of the environment. It's pretty cool."

In the win, Josh Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to record at least 300 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and 60 rushing yards in a playoff game, helping fuel the Bills to a 47-17 pounding of the arch-rival Patriots.

Fitz spent four seasons in Buffalo, during which time he made 53 starts. Of course, he's made a lot of stops over his career, and while his contract with the WFT is about to expire, maybe even at age 39, with all of these seasons behind him, there could be more football in front of "FitzMagic.''

The Bills move on to play the Chiefs this weekend. More Fitz? Who knows?

But for one night in a Buffalo blowout, Fitz' "magic'' was mostly about somehow surviving a brutally cold night in Buffalo is true folk-hero form.