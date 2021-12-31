Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    WFT vs. Eagles GAMEDAY: Has COVID Ruined Washington's Playoff Chances?

    With COVID cases on the rise again in the nation's capital, the WFT must still win Sunday
    The Washington Football Team (6-8) plays the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) in its final home game on Sunday with its slim playoff chances still alive. But WFT may be without its starting running back, left guard and punter. Antonio Gibson and Ereck Flowers were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday. Tress Way was placed on the list Thursday.

    "There's still something worth playing for," head coach Ron Rivera said in a one-on-one inteview with WFT's Michael Silver. "At the end of day, you've got to take your best shot and see what happens."

    Washington's offensive line has already been hit hard with COVID, including tackle Cornelius Lucas and Brandon Scherff. Lucas said earlier this week that he thinks he's had COVID three times, but he's determined to "end the relationship".

    "I feel like COVID has a thing for me," Lucas said. "Whatever it is, she always finds a way."

    What the team based in the nation's capital needs to do, is "find a way" to win its next two games against the Eagles and New York Giants, and hope some other NFC rivals lose. If not, the team can put its playoff dreams to bed.

    ODDS: Eagles -3. Total 45.

    BETTING TRENDS: Washington is 5-9-1 against the spread.

    FUN FACT: Tress Way has punted in every WFT game since 2014. That streak is now in jeopardy due to COVID. 

    KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, cornerback William Jackson III and running back Antonio Gibson are out. Defensive end Montez Sweat, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive end James Smith-Williams are questionable. Corner Kendall Fuller did not practice on Friday but is expected to play Sunday. Offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles and quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be active.

    GAME TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 2

    LOCATION: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

    TV/RADIO: FOX, The Team 980, WMAL 105.9 

    THE FINAL WORD: "You want to win, and no matter what happens you just want to set the tempo and tone going forward," Rivera said. "Whether we're fortunate enough to get in the playoffs and go forward or whether the season ends, you want that momentum going forward. You want to be able to build off something positive."

