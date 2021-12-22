December Football Dooms Washington

The Washington Football Team put itself in position where December football potentially meant something.

That something died Tuesday night.

One game after having its hopes of winning the NFC East dashed, the playoffs pretty much went out the window with the 27-17 setback at the Philadelphia Eagles.

The delayed showdown with the division-rival Eagles just worked to delay the inevitable. Washington (6-8) never really looked the part of a postseason squad this season.

These last two outings cemented that truth.

Yes, WFT was missing a boatload at Lincoln Financial Field, headlined by quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. COVID-19 protocols robbed Washington of starters and depth across the board.

But considering how flat WFT was in a 21-5 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys the preceding week, would a full cupboard have mattered against the Eagles? Philadelphia (7-7) dominated the line of scrimmage, rolling up 238 yards rushing behind Mike Sanders.

Had Washington won its last two against its longtime rivals, the playoffs and even a division title would have been on the table.

Washington now moves into spoiler mode to close out the regular season. Of its last three games – all in division – two have postseason implications.

Not that WFT coach Ron Rivera is giving up on the NFL tournament.

“We’ve got to win out,” he said. “We’ve got to take them one at a time. Focus in on them one at a time and move to the next one. We have an opportunity. We’ve got to take it. It’s in front of us.”

With a trip to AT&T Stadium on Sunday, WFT can throw a wrench in the Cowboys’ hopes to capture the NFC’s top playoff seed. The Eagles, in the Wild Card hunt, head to FedExField on Jan. 2.

The season will mercifully end Jan. 9 at the New York Giants. Washington may be better served by tanking to improve its draft stock come April.

That’s the position WFT is in, thanks to December football.