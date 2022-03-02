Skip to main content

Washington WATCH: What's Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Saying About Commanders Trade?

"Listen now, I love the East Coast,'' Wilson says, "but I think the West Coast is better for me right now. I've got my whole family over here."

After all these years, Russell Wilson knows how to play "the diplomat.''

"I'm from Richmond, I know what you mean," he said this week in a visit on the "Today Show." "I've got people hitting me up every day, all my friends and all that from the East Coast. 

"But Seattle's the place that I'm at right now and I love it, and it's great, man."

Does that crush the idea of Wilson "coming home'' to play for the Washington Commanders via a blockbuster trade? That is how many interpret his remarks.

But ...

russ wash

Russell Wilson

russ wash

Russell Wilson

shaka russ ss

Russell Wilson

Wilson has been saying that sort of thing in public for two offseasons now, keeping the waters calm ... despite the bubbles that keep forming beneath the surface.

The leaks about Wilson's dissatisfaction with the Seahawks - the only team the Virginia native and perennial Pro Bowler has ever played for - didn't come from the Seahawks, right?

Indeed, reports out of Seattle have it that they would indeed listen to trade proposals, but that a cost of three first-round picks would have to be attached.

Maybe the reason there won't be movement of Wilson - who also recently altered his social media identity to scrub his Seahawks photo from his page - is because of that high price.

Left to Right: Russell Wilson, Jonathan Allen

Russell Wilson

allen wilson

Jon Allen, Russell Wilson

Taylor-Heinicke-Russell-Wilson

Taylor Heinicke, Russell Wilson

Or maybe it's because Russell Wilson knows how to "play nice'' with the public.

Coach Ron Rivera has repeatedly and openly stated Washington's desire for a major upgrade at QB. Names like Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson and Wilson - pricy and unlikely as some may think them to be - have a place in this discussion. ... even as Wilson, 33, suggests they don't.

"Listen now, I love the East Coast,'' he said, "but I think the West Coast is better for me right now. I've got my whole family over here."

Maybe that's the end of it. Or maybe Russell Wilson is simply "the diplomat.''

russ wash
