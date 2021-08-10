Why Was Former Washington Pick Ryan Anderson Cut - Then Re-Signed - by Giants?

Ryan Anderson, a former second-round pick of the Washington Football Team, was released by the New York Giants on Monday ... and then re-signed on Tuesday

Edge rusher Ryan Anderson, a former second-round pick of the Washington Football Team, was released by the New York Giants on Monday ... and then re-signed on Tuesday.

Anderson, after spending four seasons with the WFT, signed a one-year, $1.12 million contract with the Giants in March. For a moment it appeared he'd now be back on the free agent market looking for a new job after New York's Monday afternoon move. But on Tuesday, the Giants brought him back and moved him from the non-football injury list - all of it labeled a "procedural move'' having to do with a contract wrinkle.

Anderson, a star at Alabama, had been fighting to return from a back injury that had him on the NFI list since late July. He reportedly did pass his physical but was nevertheless released. ... before he was then recalled.

The Washington Football Team has of course moved on with its front seven, fearturing Chase Young and three other former first-round picks in the defensive line and now first-round rookie Jamin Davis penciled in as the starting middle linebacker.

READ MORE: FIRST LOOK: Washington Football Team Depth Chart

During Anderson's four years with Washington, he racked up 78 tackles, 6 sacks and five forced fumbles. His most successful season came in 2019 when while playing in a 3-4 base defense, he totaled four sacks, five forced fumbles and nine QB hits. And so in New York, the original plan to salvage Anderson remains in place, as he's viewed as a potential helper to their defense as the Giants try to challenge the WFT in the NFC East.