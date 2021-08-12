Washington Football Team Podcast: Old Friends Turn New Rivals in Preseason Opener

Ron Rivera coached New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton for nine years, forming one of the NFL's most successful duos.

During their tenure as Carolina Panthers, the two made the playoffs four times and advanced to Super Bowl 50. That 15-1 season in 2015 ended in an MVP award for Newton, but a loss in the Super Bowl to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

Under Rivera's tutelage, Newton also won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and three Pro Bowl selections.

After the 2019 season, Rivera left the Panthers for WFT while Newton departed Carolina and wound up playing for Bill Belichick in New England.

Thursday night, the two will return to the same field for the first time as opponents in their NFL careers when the Washington Football Team travels to Foxboro to face the Patriots in each team's preseason opener.

Newton is expected to start under center for the Pats, but first-round pick Mac Jones is on his tail and will get some playing time as well.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison invites "Locked On Patriots" host Mike D'Abate to preview the WFT's first preseason game of the year against the Pats.

The pair discuss how the dynamic between Newton and Rivera and Jones' debut for the Patriots.

David deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

