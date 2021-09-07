LISTEN: How Close Was WFT To Acquiring Matthew Stafford?

Locked On Washington: Curtis Samuel back at practice for the Washington Football Team / What would we be willing to give for Matthew Stafford / Ron Rivera praise and name idea

Last January, the Detroit Lions shocked the NFL by trading its longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

The haul the Lions got in return from the Rams was hard to pass up. Two first-round picks, a third-round pick and former top overall selection Jared Goff was the price to bring Stafford to L.A.

According to SI's Albert Breer, the Washington Football Team put together an enticing offer, one that included the 19th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (which would later turn into linebacker Jamin Davis) and a third-round pick.

However, the WFT neglected to include an established player, which likely pushed Detroit in the direction to take the Rams' offer, one that included Goff, a key player that could help contribute immediately and one that could fill the quarterback void. That's something Washington would not give up and could not offer.

Washington would eventually settle on signing veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is set to start under center when the WFT faces off against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison talk about how close Washington was to making a trade with the Lions in the offseason for Stafford.

The guys also talk about what it would take to trade for a quarterback in the future and who the team would be willing to part ways with.

Chris and David also discuss wide receiver Curtis Samuel returning to practice Monday. The guys go over how he looked and sounded in his return, and whether or not we believe the young weapon will be available this weekend.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

