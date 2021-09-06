'It's definitely been a tough road': How Did Curtis Samuel Look In WFT Practice Return?

A key member of the offense practicing with the team, and just in time

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has never been worried about wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Even though the former Carolina Panther got zero live-action throws from his new veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Rivera was never worried.

After his first day back, things are looking good for the offensive weapon who reconnected with his old head coach, on this new team.

"I thought Curtis looked good," Rivera told media following Monday's practice. He moved around well. We had a limited amount of plays for him to get him out there, specifically see where he is."

It's a little thing to many, but a big step for what the potential of 2021 holds for Washington football.

"It's definitely been a tough road," Samuel said about rehabbing from the groin injury which has sidelined him for so long.

Patience has been the key. Fans have all been wanting to see Samuel on the field, and any competitor would be itching to get back on the field too. Focusing on doing it right though, should soon pay dividends for team and players alike.

"It was definitely tough because you want to be out there getting those reps with those guys," said Samuel on Monday. "...But I just got to make sure I'm healthy first, because if I come back and I'm not feeling great, I'm just going to have another setback later on down the road."

Samuel isn't 100% yet. But he's back to working on the field instead of on the side of it. And that in and of itself is a big deal.

Asked whether or not he's expecting to be able to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Samuel smiled and said, "Maybe. Who knows? We're going to see."

Nothing to be worried about here.

