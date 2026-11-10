3 Players to Watch for Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Colorado Avalanche will begin a series of three consecutive road games against Canadian Atlantic Division teams with a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This matchup is extra significant in that it will mark the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams in 2026-27 — with Toronto having won 6-3 on Oct. 10 in Colorado. Though, the Avalanche are coming off a 4-0 win over Detroit while the Maple Leafs most recently suffered a 4-0 shutout loss to the New Jersey Devils.

3 Players to Watch in Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs Matchup

Cale Makar

Among defensemen across the NHL, superstar Cale Makar is tied for fourth in goals (five), fifth in points (21) and seventh in assists (16). Makar previously left practice on Nov. 8 as a precaution due to a lower-body injury. This comes as the blueliner — who is signed to a record-breaking eight-year, $163.2 million contract — has additionally amassed 46 shots on net and 20 blocked shots in 17 appearances this season.

Per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post. Makar will be good to go against Toronto and should be able to provide a much-needed boost to the Avs, as they currently sit with 22 points in the Central Division.

Cale Makar says he feels really good and ready to go tonight. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) November 10, 2026

Nathan MacKinnon

MacKinnon is fifth in the NHL in points (30) and tied for fifth in assists (20). With Makar returning, the argument could be made that this is when MacKinnon is at his best.

MacKinnon, who can be considered a longtime veteran for the Avs after having been drafted by Colorado at No. 1 overall in 2013, and Makar both posted a power-play goal and two assists for Colorado in Saturday's shutout win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, defenseman Cale Makar Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MacKinnon's goal in particular doubled Colorado's lead on the power play at 12:30 of the second period with his 10th goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer.

MacKinnon is averaging 10:40 TOI per game and has 10 goals across the ongoing League season.

Maple Leafs — Auston Matthews

In 49 previous regular-season games against the Maple Leafs, the Avalanche have a record of 25-20-2-2, per NHL.com. For Toronto, captain Auston Matthews leads the way for the Maple Leafs with points (27) and assists (16) while ranking tied for first in goals (11).

Matthews also made history in becoming the first United States-born player to be captain in the franchise's 107-year history and the second non-Canadian player to hold the role after Mats Sundin of Sweden was captain from 1997 to 2008.

Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. CST at Scotiabank Arena. The Avs will continue their road stretch in Canada and see action against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 12, following their game in Toronto.