3 Colorado Avalanche Players Who Could Surprise Everyone in 2026-27
The same names appear in every highlight of the Colorado Avalanche, and it’s no surprise. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Martin Necas will be the foundation of the roster that should see a strong run to the Stanley Cup.
If some of the lesser-known players can take control of the opportunities presented to them, it could be the difference- maker in how far this team goes.
The Avalanche are operating under a very tight salary cap. General manager Joe Sakic has made some strategic moves in the offseason that have created depth on a budget.
Here are three players who could exceed expectations in the 2026-27 season.
Fabian Lysell
There are very few players on the roster for Colorado who have more to gain than Fabian Lysell. He was a former first-round draft pick by the Boston Bruins, acquired by the Avs earlier this summer. He was signed to a one-year contract.
Lysell has consistently produced within the American Hockey League but has not found his way to the NHL ice as an everyday full-time player yet.
In the 2025-26 season, Lysell played in 57 AHL games, where he scored 17 goals and is credited for 42 points. He did get some NHL playing time ins 2024-25, but a new scene and a new team may just be the spark Lysell needs.
Colorado has been on the hunt for affordable scoring depth and that may be exactly what they found in Lysell. He will have every opportunity to prove himself and earn minutes during training camp.
Lysell has the chance to be an important offseason addition for the team.
Fedor Svechkov
In a trade with the Nashville Predators, the Avalanche acquired Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L’Heureux. The bottom line is that Svechkov wasn’t acquired as a depth piece.
He is a two-way center who plays smart at both ends of the ice. He was a smart move in an effort to respect the salary cap and reshape the roster.
He didn’t arrive in Colorado with any eye-popping numbers, but he did advance during the 2025-26 season. He appeared in a career-high 70 NHL games last season for the Predators. He scored four goals and 17 points during his time on the ice.
Those numbers are not head-turning by any measure, but they do show upside, and he may just be ready for a breakout season.
Svechkov has the ability to be impactful in difficult defensive situations, kill penalties and be a factor on offense. If training camp goes well and he can earn Jared Bednar’s nod of approval, he can make an impact on the bottom six.
Noah Juulsen
Even though Juulsen probably won’t be at the top of the headlines, he can still be very important to this team.
Signed during free agency, Juulsen brings experience as a right-shot defenseman who can play valuable minutes when needed. With the expanded 84-game season facing the NHL, depth is going to be important. In fact, depth may end up being more important than star power.
He’s not an offensive defenseman but the 28-year-old can hold his own for minutes on the ice. He played in 52 games last year, where he averaged nearly 14 minutes of ice time.
Juulsen has the chance to exceed expectations by contributing on penalty kills and coming through in clutch minutes on the ice.