Fabian Lysell Inks One Year Deal With Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche have signed right wing Fabian Lysell to a one-year deal following a recent trade.
Lysell saw 12 games of play throughout the 2024-25 season with the Boston Bruins, scoring one goal and two assists. He was originally selected by the Bruins with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Lysell played the 2025-26 regular season with the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Providence Bruins — posting 42 points across 17 goals and 25 assists and seeing action in one Calder Cup Playoff game.
The Avalanche announced on July 13 that the signing of Lysell will be a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.
Colorado originally acquired Lysell from the Bruins as a restricted free agent in exchange for forward Ivan Ivan on June 27; Ivan originally signed with the Avalanche as a free agent back in March of 2024.
Ivan saw nine games of action with the Avalanche across the 2025-26 season and tallied one point via an assist against the San Jose Sharks.
Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney previously said after the trade that he believed Lysell had not yet reached the skill level required for the League level of play.
"He hasn't fully grasped at the NHL level what it probably requires to play each and every night. He took ownership of that today," said Sweeney per The Hockey News. "We took ownership that, could we have done more and better in supporting him? Probably."
Colorado Avalanche Agree to Terms Fabian Lysell
Financial details regarding Lysell's one-year deal are yet to be disclosed.
His previously referenced efforts last season — finishing sixth in scoring — assisted with Providence earning the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for finishing with the AHL's best overall regular-season record.
Internationally, Lysell has represented Sweden at two IIHF World Junior Championships and the 2021 IIHF Under-18 World Championship — winning bronze medals in both 2022 and 2021.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward will be looking for another shot in League games with the Avalanche following his aforementioned time in the AHL with Providence.
Before coming to North America, Lysell worked to get to where he is by playing professionally for Lulea HF in the Swedish Hockey League, logging three points in 26 games over the 2020-21 campaign. His first NHL goal was scored on April 13, 2025, and he also saw one season with the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants.