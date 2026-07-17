5 Must-Watch Games on the Colorado Avalanche's 2026-27 Schedule
The long wait is over. Fans now know the Colorado Avalanche’s 2026-27 schedule. The games start in September, and there won’t be a lot of time to ease into the new season.
Colorado, just like all the NHL teams, will take on an expanded 84-game schedule in hopes of finding themselves on the path to the Stanley Cup.
Of course, along the way, there will be several matchups that matter more than others and some that are just must-wins due to rivalry situations.
Here are five games Avalanche fans should be excited about and have on their calendar.
1. Sept. 30 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Every opening game is significant, as it can set the tone for things to come, but Opening Night in Ball Arena against the Kings carries some extra weight.
This will be the first look everyone will get at a new roster built over the offseason, including players such as Jaden Schwartz, Brent Burns, and other new faces. It’s the start of the season, the first drop of the puck and time to turn it up in Ball Arena.
If Colorado sets the tone in the first game, notice will be served that they are Stanley Cup contenders once again.
2. Oct. 13 vs. Dallas Stars
This is one of the NHL’s greatest rivalries and the meeting here will be intense.
Of course, every time these two teams take the ice against each other, it feels like playoff hockey, and this game will be nationally featured during the NHL’s Frozen Frenzy.
Both teams are expected to be contenders for the Central Division, and every point in this matchup should matter.
3. Dec. 31 vs. Utah Mammoth - Winter Classic
This one just had to make the list, didn’t it?
Colorado is making its first appearance in the NHL Winter Classic and facing the Utah Mammoth in an outdoor setting at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
Ultimately, this will be one of the most anticipated games in franchise history, let alone the fact that it is a league showcase event.
Beyond all the hype and the spectacle, this is another divisional game where, in an expanded season, every single matchup could matter more than ever.
4. Oct. 25 at Nashville Predators
Change of pace here. This is not just another divisional game. This marks the first meeting between the Avalanche and Chris MacFarland.
He left the Avalanche organization as the general manager to lead the Nashville Predators. Ultimately, Dawson Sprigings, the former Colorado analytics executive, joined him in Nashville.
The matchup now carries more intrigue, as they always do, when meeting up with people formerly associated with the team. Emotions may be running high here.
5. April 10 vs. Minnesota Wild
Colorado will put an exclamation point on their regular season on April 10, which is earlier than in previous years.
Whether the Avs are fighting for the Central Division title, playoff seeding or simply just carrying their winning momentum into the postseason, the final game normally has big implications.
Everyone knows that home-ice advantage carries a lot of weight within the Western Conference and that can make all the difference when it comes down to the playoffs.
Ushering out the regular season against the Minnesota Wild could have consequences in the Central Division standings and the Western Conference.
Adding to the end-of-the-year atmosphere, the game is also the organization’s annual “Jersey Off Our Backs” celebration. Some lucky fans will get to go home with a game-worn, autographed jersey.
Then, the playoffs begin. The race to the Stanley Cup. Between the possible stakes for the postseason and the jersey celebration, this is a don’t-miss game.