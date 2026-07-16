Colorado Avalanche's 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule Unveiled
The NHL fully unveiled the 2026-27 regular-season schedule on the afternoon of July 16, which has expanded to 84 games per team including the Colorado Avalanche.
An all-time NHL high of 1,344 regular-season games will be on display in 2026-27, with the season slated to conclude on April 10, with all 32 teams to be in action on both Oct. 13 and Apr. 10.
Highlights of the Avalanche's schedule include but are not limited to Colorado's season debut in hosting the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena on Sept. 30 and the Winter Classic on New Year's Eve against the Utah Mammoth at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Colorado is to now play 28 games against Central Division opponents and meet all seven of them four times. The Avalanche will also play 24 games versus the Pacific Division and 32 total matchups against teams from the Eastern Division.
2026-27 also marks the second consecutive season in which the Avalanche will open the campaign by taking on the Kings.
Avalanche to Take On Expanded NHL Season in 2026-27
For Colorado, this season — which is their 30th League season — also promises 10 back-to-back sets of games. Four of the 10 involve one of these back-to-back games taking place on Colorado ice.
The evenly-spread out schedule will have the Avalanche play at least 13 games in four different months and top out at 15 in January and March. The month of Jan. overall brings lots of potential for the Avalanche fanbase, as the month includes a season-high nine home contests.
The reigning Stanley Cup champions of the Carolina Hurricanes will be hosted by the Avalanche on Dec. 18,
Also noteworthy is the fact that the League schedule does include a mandatory three-day hiatus from Dec. 24-26 for Holiday Break; for Colorado, the organization will additionally be off for a week-long hiatus from Jan. 31 – Feb. 8 as the League brings back All-Star Weekend.
Twelve of the games on the Avalanche's schedule are currently slated as afternoon matchups, with puck drop to take place before 5:00 p.m. local time.
For Colorado fans, the club is advertising that individual game tickets for the regular season are to go on sale on Aug. 14.
The Avalanche will also be looking to build upon their success from 2025-26. It was last year that Colorado won the Central Division and Presidents’ Trophy while also advancing to the Western Conference Final.
Members of the Colorado roster will also be seeking to keep momentum going from their individual successes of last season — Brent Burns became only the 23rd player in NHL history to play 1,500 regular-season games and Colorado superstar Nathan MacKinnon became the Avalanche’s all-time point leader with 1,016.
In addition, defenseman Cale Makar earned his 500th League point in March of 2026 and was a Norris Trophy finalist for the sixth straight year.
Colorado will conclude its regular season by hosting the Minnesota Wild on April 10.