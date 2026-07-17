5 Takeaways From the Colorado Avalanche's Projected Opening Night Lineup
Joe Sakic and the Colorado Avalanche took a measured approach to the offseason in preparation for another Stanley Cup chase in the 2026-27 season. The moves haven’t been headline-shaping, but they certainly have changed the makeup of the roster.
A group of newcomers, including veterans Jaden Schwartz, Noah Juulsen, and Vinnie Hinostroza join the Avalanche to change things up. Of course, the team still features Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Gabriel Landeskog as the core.
Training camp should provide some interesting competitions and matchups that have the ability to shape the opening-night lineup.
Here are five very early takeaways.
Gabriel Landeskog Gives Colorado Another Top-Line Threat
The biggest addition and headline for the Colorado lineup isn’t a free agent.
It is the return of captain Gabriel Landeskog.
If the standout star can enter the season healthy and remain that way, Landeskog will restore the physicality, leadership, and net-front presence that in many ways define the Colorado Avalanche.
The chemistry between Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon has been built over several years, and the magic they create on the ice makes the pair a natural fit on the top line.
Having Landeskog back also affects the entire lineup. This gives Jared Bednar a legitimate top-six forward so that he doesn’t have to rely on younger, more inexperienced players to fill in.
Avalanche Can Roll Two Dangerous Scoring Lines
Secondary scoring was an important point of upgrade in the offseason.
Brock Nelson and Jaden Schwartz joined by established forwards Iike Arrturi Lehkonen offer the Avs flexibility to spread talent all throughout the top six instead of just leaning heavily on MacKinnon’s line.
Several of the offseason additions should make Colorado much more difficult to defend over the course of the extended season.
Everything Runs Through Cale Makar
No question here. Bednar can arrange the forwards however he wants but Colorado will only go as far as Makar takes them.
The Norris Trophy winner is the NHL’s premier offensive defenseman. He is the driving factor behind Colorado’s transition game, and his ability to create offense from the blue line determines how opponents defend the Avs.
The speed of the game is set by Makar and when he is paired with Devon Toews, they bring elite defense. If this duo can remain healthy, Colorado enters every night with a significant advantage.
Experience is Colorado’s Identity
While it doesn’t seem like a lot has been done, the Avalanche are a lot different than they were a year ago.
Instead of relying on younger players to fill significant roles, the organization made moves to surround the core with proven veterans.
Landeskog, Nelson, Nazem Kadri, Schwartz, Brent Burns and Josh Manson all have postseason experience that will be valuable when adversity arises due to injuries, slumps and just difficult stretches.
Colorado’s Stanley Cup window is open right now, but given the age of the team, it may be closing faster than some want to admit, so the time is now.
Training Camp Competitions
Much of the lineup seems like it has already been decided, but there are several jobs still up for grabs.
Coming into training camp, Fedor Svechkov, Zakhar Bardakov, Sam Malinski and Vinnie Hinstroza will be looking to take over important roster spots. Noah Juulsen and Malinski could battle for blue-line minutes.
Strong performances in training camp could rearrange the bottom six or even some of the defensive pairings, so Bednar will have plenty of choices and decisions to make.