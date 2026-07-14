Colorado Avalanche in Win Now Mode with an Older Roster
When it comes to building an NHL roster, it's all about finding the right mix of players. You need the skill, the physicality, the speed, the all-around game, etc. Furthermore, it's about finding the mix of veterans and younger players to help for the now and the future.
That said, where do the Colorado Avalanche stand with the average age of their roster heading into the 2026-27 season? As one of the older teams last season, did they get younger, or are they still in the top five oldest in the league? Plus, does that make them a win-now team with a small contending window?
Avalanche Seeking Fourth Stanley Cup in a "Win Now" Window
Currently on the Avalanche roster, they have 12 players 30 years old or older, while having three under the age of 27. In terms of average age, the Avalanche are the fourth-oldest team in the NHL (29.83). They're only behind the Florida Panthers (30.33), Los Angeles Kings (30.67), and the Vegas Golden Knights (30.05).
Compared to the 2025-26 season, they were the oldest team in the league with an average of 30.39. While they did get a little younger, they're still within the top five of the oldest rosters in the NHL. That means they are truly in a "win now" window for their Stanley Cup contention.
It does help them that Martin Necas and Cale Makar are 27 years old, while Nathan MacKinnon is only 30 years old. That still gives the Avalanche a longer window with those guys being on the right-ish side of 30. However, only Fyodor Svechkov, Zachary L'Heureux, and Fabian Lysell are the only guys under 27 years old.
While that is not a huge problem overall, compared to other teams around the league, the Avalanche are more desperate to win a Stanley Cup with an aging roster. When looking at the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes are the sixth-oldest team, and they have eight players under 27 years old.
Comparing and Contrasting Roster Age
Even glancing at the surging San Jose Sharks, they are the seventh-youngest team, with a good mix of veterans and younger players. It helps to have players like Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Michael Misa, and others with talent and youth on the roster.
Furthermore, the Montreal Canadiens, who made it to the Eastern Conference Final, are the second youngest (25.95). The Buffalo Sabres are the third youngest (26.48). Those two teams that made deep playoff runs are considered contenders this upcoming season with a younger roster.
When it comes down to it, the Avalanche are still within a decent window to compete every season; they're just closer to the window being tighter to win compared to other teams. It'll be interesting to see how it plays out for the Avalanche this season.
They still need to sign Makar to an extension, while figuring out the goalie situation past this upcoming season. Plus, they're hoping for the bottom six scoring to help support the top six throughout the season and the playoffs.
Make no mistake, the Avalanche are one of the top teams to contend for the Stanley Cup in 2026-27; they're more on a ticking clock to get it done sooner rather than later.