Avalanche to Have 16 Nationally Broadcast Games in 2026-27
ESPN and TNT Sports announced their respective NHL U.S. national broadcast schedules for the 2026-27 season on Aug. 26, with the Colorado Avalanche seeing 16 nationally broadcast games in the United States as a result.
Colorado will see seven to be broadcast on TNT and TruTV while streaming on HBO Max; this is highlighted by the Avalanche's matchup against the Utah Mammoth in the Winter Classic on Dec. 31.
Three additional games are to be broadcast on ESPN while one will be broadcast on ABC, with all four of these particular contests available for streaming on the ESPN App. The remaining three contests will stream exclusively on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
The full Avalanche 2026-27 national broadcast schedule is below.
Colorado Avalanche 2026-27 National Broadcast Schedule
Note that a star has been indicated for the year's Winter Classic, which was specifically noted in the Avs' media release on the national broadcast announcement.
Sept. 30 — Home against Los Angeles Kings — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
Oct. 13 — Away against Dallas Stars — ESPN, ESPN App
Oct. 14 — Home against Dallas Stars — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
Nov. 5 — Home against Nashville Predators — ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Dec. 1 — Away against Boston Bruins — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
Dec. 8 — Away against St. Louis Blues — ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
*Dec. 31 — Winter Classic, Away against Utah Mammoth — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max*
Jan. 12 — Away against Pittsburgh Penguins — ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Feb. 9 — Away against Carolina Hurricanes — ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Feb. 17 — Away against Edmonton Oilers — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
Feb. 28 — Away against Chicago Blackhawks — ESPN, ESPN App
March 15 — Home against Edmonton Oilers — ESPN, ESPN App
March 17 — Home against Minnesota Wild — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
March 23 — Home against Utah Mammoth — ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
April 4 — Away against Minnesota Wild — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
April 10 — Home against Minnesota Wild — ABC, ESPN App
The 2027 NHL Winter Classic is slated for Dec. 31, 2026 and will feature Colorado taking on the Mammoth at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event marks the first time the Avs will play in the event and also marks the fourth ever outdoor game Colorado will take part in.
The Avalanche's 2026-27 schedule features 84 games as part of an expanded NHL slate. As previously mentioned, of those 84 games, 16 will be nationally broadcast in the United States.