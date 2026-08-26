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Avalanche to Have 16 Nationally Broadcast Games in 2026-27

The Colorado Avalanche 2026-27 regular-season schedule is to include16 nationally broadcast games in the United States, highlighted by the year's Winter Classic.

Jennifer Streeter

Colorado Avalanche Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Colorado Avalanche Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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ESPN and TNT Sports announced their respective NHL U.S. national broadcast schedules for the 2026-27 season on Aug. 26, with the Colorado Avalanche seeing 16 nationally broadcast games in the United States as a result.

Colorado will see seven to be broadcast on TNT and TruTV while streaming on HBO Max; this is highlighted by the Avalanche's matchup against the Utah Mammoth in the Winter Classic on Dec. 31.

Three additional games are to be broadcast on ESPN while one will be broadcast on ABC, with all four of these particular contests available for streaming on the ESPN App. The remaining three contests will stream exclusively on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

The full Avalanche 2026-27 national broadcast schedule is below.

Colorado Avalanche 2026-27 National Broadcast Schedule

Note that a star has been indicated for the year's Winter Classic, which was specifically noted in the Avs' media release on the national broadcast announcement.

Sept. 30 — Home against Los Angeles Kings — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max

Oct. 13 — Away against Dallas Stars — ESPN, ESPN App

Oct. 14 — Home against Dallas Stars — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max

Nov. 5 — Home against Nashville Predators — ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu

Dec. 1 — Away against Boston Bruins — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max

Dec. 8 — Away against St. Louis Blues — ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu

*Dec. 31 — Winter Classic, Away against Utah Mammoth — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max*

Jan. 12 — Away against Pittsburgh Penguins — ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu

Feb. 9 — Away against Carolina Hurricanes — ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu

Feb. 17 — Away against Edmonton Oilers — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max

Feb. 28 — Away against Chicago Blackhawks — ESPN, ESPN App

March 15 — Home against Edmonton Oilers — ESPN, ESPN App

March 17 — Home against Minnesota Wild — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max

March 23 — Home against Utah Mammoth — ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu

April 4 — Away against Minnesota Wild — TNT, TruTV, HBO Max

April 10 — Home against Minnesota Wild — ABC, ESPN App

The 2027 NHL Winter Classic is slated for Dec. 31, 2026 and will feature Colorado taking on the Mammoth at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event marks the first time the Avs will play in the event and also marks the fourth ever outdoor game Colorado will take part in.

The Avalanche's 2026-27 schedule features 84 games as part of an expanded NHL slate. As previously mentioned, of those 84 games, 16 will be nationally broadcast in the United States.

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Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.

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