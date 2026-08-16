Avalanche Declare Can't Miss Games for 2026-27 Season
An all-time NHL high of 1,344 regular-season games will be on display in 2026-27, but for the Colorado Avalanche — some games will have more at stake than others.
Colorado is to now play 28 games against Central Division opponents and meet all seven of them four times. The Avalanche will also play 24 games versus the Pacific Division and 32 total matchups against teams from the Eastern Division as well. Highlights of the Avalanche's schedule include but are not limited to Colorado's season debut at Ball Arena and more due to the expanded 84-game per slate per team.
Per NHL.com, the Avalanche put out a key list of games they're looking for their fanbase to show up and show out for. Here's a list of the top three games that were mentioned, and just why they're so important.
Three Games the Avalanche Don't Want Fans to Miss
1. Season Opener vs Los Angeles Kings
In what will serve as a rematch of their 2026 Round One matchup, the Avs will kick off their 31st season in Colorado against the Los Angeles Kings.
Colorado previously won 4-1 last season in this particular matchup, but this will be a key momentum establisher as the Avalanche looks to build off setting a single-season franchise record in points and winning the Central Division in addition to the Presidents' Trophy in 2025-26.
2. Winter Classic at Utah Mammoth
For the very first time in history, the Avalanche are to play in a NHL Winter Classic — which instantly ups the stakes for Colorado.
The 2027 NHL Winter Classic is currently slated for Dec. 31, 2026, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. The matchup against the Utah Mammoth does take place on New Year's Eve, meaning more people will be tuning in as the Avalanche look to improve upon having lost two of the previous three outdoor games they've played in.
3. Hosting Minnesota Wild
The Avalanche will host its 2026 Round Two opponent of the Minnesota Wild, for the first time in 2026-27 in a rematch of a series that Colorado won in five games. This game will also serve as Fan Appreciation Night and will have a lot of fan-focused activities and giveaways.
Minnesota finished with a 46-24-12 record and 104 points in the regular season for third in the Central Division Standings — so this April 10 matchup will prove extra significant to the division's standings.