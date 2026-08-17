Avalanche Could Have Resolution on Cale Makar Extension Soon
The Colorado Avalanche may finally be nearing a resolution on the biggest piece of unfinished business from their offseason.
With Cale Makar entering the final season of his contract, speculation surrounding his future has followed the Avalanche throughout the summer. However, according to Drew Livingstone, the wait may not last much longer.
Livingstone posted Monday that there are 28 days remaining until Makar can no longer sign an eight-year extension with Colorado, adding that a resolution is expected soon.
Significant Timeline for Both Sides
Makar is eligible to sign an eight-year extension with Colorado through Sept. 15. After that date, the new collective bargaining agreement will limit the maximum length of extensions to seven years.
With a player as important to the Avalanche as he is, it makes sense that the team would want to get a deal done before that deadline.
The two-time Norris Trophy winner has established himself as one of the best defensemen in the NHL and is coming off another tremendous season.
Makar recorded 79 points in 75 games during the 2025-26 regular season, finishing third among Avalanche players in scoring while playing more than 25 minutes per night.
Colorado Has Made Its Intentions Clear
Avalanche president of hockey operations and general manager Joe Sakic said in June that Makar is going to finish his career in Colorado and that the team had already begun discussions with his agent. Sakic also identified getting Makar signed as a top priority for the offseason.
There has never appeared to be much doubt about whether the Avalanche want Makar back, the bigger question has been what the eventual contract will look like.
Makar currently carries a $9 million salary cap hit on the six-year contract he signed in 2021, a deal that runs through the 2026-27 season.
His next contract is expected to take him well beyond that figure and could make him the highest-paid player in franchise history. Nathan MacKinnon currently leads Colorado with a $12.6 million annual cap hit, while Martin Necas’ contract carries an $11.5 million AAV beginning this season.
Makar’s production, importance and standing around the league make it difficult to imagine his next contract not surpassing both figures.
The Avalanche have already shown they are willing to make significant investments in their core. With Makar, MacKinnon, Necas and the rest of the team’s top talent under contract, keeping the superstar defenseman in Denver remains the organization’s most important long-term priority.
Now, it appears there may finally be light at the end of the tunnel. If Livingstone’s report is accurate, Avalanche fans could soon get the news they’ve been waiting for: Cale Makar is staying in Colorado for the long haul.
And with only 28 days remaining to secure an eight-year extension, the timing could not be more important.