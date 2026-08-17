Cale Makar Gives Encouraging Update Ahead of Avalanche Training Camp
Training camp is almost exactly one month away, and Cale Makar sounds like he is ready to get back to work.
The Colorado Avalanche superstar defenseman was in Thornton, Colorado, on Sunday for a meet-and-greet with fans at DICK’S House of Sport. While he was there, he did an interview with DNVR Avalanche. Makar offered an encouraging update on where he stands as the season is approaching.
He’s feeling good.
He’s ready for camp.
That might seem simple, but in the middle of August, those are important words. That is exactly what the Avalanche and its fans need to hear from one of the most important players on their roster.
Makar Ready to Get Back To Work
In all honesty, Makar doesn’t have anything left to prove in his career. He’s reached that point.
He’s won the Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe Trophy, Norris Trophy and Calder Trophy. He’s an established premier defenseman in the league.
Last season was just another reminder of how good he is.
Despite appearing in only 75 games, Makar finished with 20 goals and 59 assists for 79 points. He reached 20 goals for the third consecutive season and was a finalist again for the Norris Trophy.
Individual accomplishments aren’t really the focus anymore for Makar or the Avalanche. It’s about winning a championship.
Colorado made a deep postseason run in the 2025-26 season, but it was disappointing when the team was swept in the Western Conference Final.
That disappointment is now the motivation for what comes next.
Healthy Makar Changes Everything
There are so many reasons for optimism entering the new season.
Nathan MacKinnon is one of hockey’s most dominant offensive players. Martin Necas is coming off his first 100-point season. Joe Sakic has reshaped portions of the roster to give his team a younger supporting cast and even more veterans with playoff experience.
Virtually every path that leads to the Stanley Cup runs through Makar, though.
He drives Colorado’s transition game, he’s the leader of the power play, and he gives his coach, Jared Bednar, the confidence that he can change the game from the blue line on every shift.
Hearing Makar say he’s healthy and feeling good before training camp matters.
The Avalanche need him to be healthy and ready to withstand another full (and now extended) season that they hope lasts until June.
High Expectations Surround the Team
There will be no easing into the season. The championship expectations will begin immediately. That won’t change as long as MacKinnon and Makar are leading the core.
Makar knows what the expectations are. Another excellent regular season is expected. Another Norris-caliber performance won’t shock anyone.
Now, the challenge is turning all that talent into a championship before that window closes. The time is now.
The first step to doing that is getting everyone back in camp, healthy and ready to go.
In his appearance in Denver on Sunday, Makar confirmed that he is ready.