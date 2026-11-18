The Colorado Avalanche have discovered how quickly a promising season can become a test of survival. The Utah Mammoth are learning how difficult it can be to escape a losing streak.

Both teams enter Wednesday night's Central Division matchup at Delta Center in Salt Lake City with significant injuries and plenty at stake.

The Avalanche (12-6-3) have earned points in five consecutive games, while Utah (10-9-3) has dropped six straight, including Monday's 3-2 loss to Vancouver.

The Avalanche will be without Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, while the Mammoth must contend with injuries affecting several important contributors.

The Avalanche Press On Without Their Stars

MacKinnon is expected to miss approximately one month, while Makar faces a two-week absence after both suffered lower-body injuries against the Ottawa Senators.

The Avalanche responded Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Montreal, ending the Canadiens' 12-game point streak.

Artturi Lehkonen contributed a goal and an assist, while Brock Nelson and Fedor Svechkov also scored. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar has been juggling responsibilities throughout his lineup while his two premier players recover.

Lehkonen leads the Avalanche with 15 goals, and Martin Necas will be counted upon to help sustain the team's production.

Utah's Dangerous Offense Faces Its Own Obstacles

Despite its recent struggles, Utah possesses enough offensive talent to challenge the Avalanche's depleted lineup.

Captain Clayton Keller leads the Mammoth with 28 points, including 23 assists, while Logan Cooley has scored a team-high 11 goals.

Cooley recently returned from an upper-body injury, providing some relief for a roster missing several important players.

Dylan Guenther, who scored 40 goals last season, is expected to miss two to four weeks with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Nate Schmidt is also sidelined.

Vincent Trocheck, acquired from the New York Rangers during the offseason, gives Utah an experienced two-way forward capable of contributing in several situations.

The Mammoth's power play presents another concern. They entered the week ranked second in the NHL on the man advantage at 34.7 percent.

Mikhail Sergachev and MacKenzie Weegar also provide Utah with an offensive boost from the blue line.

Two Teams With Different Pressures

Wednesday marks the first meeting between the Avalanche and Mammoth this season. The division rivals will meet again December 31 in the Winter Classic at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Avalanche's penalty killing and puck management will be important against Keller and Utah's dangerous power play.

With both clubs missing important pieces, Wednesday's outcome could depend less on star power than on which team handles its limitations more effectively.