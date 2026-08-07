Avalanche Fans Believe Colorado Is Built to Win the Stanley Cup
The Colorado Avalanche entered the 2025/26 season as a team overlooked by many, but by the end of the regular season, they'd put it all together, and with some big additions at the trade deadline, they cruised to the Presidents' Trophy and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
While they played well in the first two rounds of the post-season, the team faltered when it mattered most, as they struggled against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals, falling 4-0 as the Golden Knights made it back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
This off-season, the team did little to improve on the ice, but instead, they cleared up salary cap space and made some moves that set them up for the future, but still, the lineup is one that's absolutely loaded.
Can the Avalanche Dominate Again in 2026/27?
The Avalanche top-six will include Arturri Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri and Brock Nelson, and with a top tier goaltending tandem and Cale Makar beyond that, this is a team set up for immediate success once more.
Sure, the prospect pool isn't anywhere near as good as other teams, with many around the NHL naming them as one of the worst pools in the league. Given the veteran talent above, it's no shock that they're going for it. That included trades at the 2026 deadline to bring back Nazem Kadri and to add Nicolas Roy, and with all of those stars aligned perfectly, the team now has a full season to put it all together.
They were one step away from the Stanley Cup Finals in 2026, but fell at the last hurdle to a dominant Golden Knights squad, and heading into 2026/27, this is a team that sees its season as Stanley Cup or bust, with a lineup that's capable of going for it all.
Fans Name the Avalanche as Stanley Cup Favorites
Fans around the NHL clearly seem to agree as well, as The Athletic recently ran a poll of 20,000 fans asking a number of questions, and when it came to the Stanley Cup favorite in 2027, the Avalanche were selected by 26% of those fans, narrowly edging out the Florida Panthers, who got 21% of the vote.
On paper, this team is just as good as the team that went 55-16-11 with the best offense in the NHL and elite-level goaltending, and with their deadline pickups now getting a full off-season to get acclimated, there's theoretically nothing holding this organization back from going two steps further in 2027.
Injuries, inconsistencies and other factors will all play a role in how successful the Avalanche can be this coming year, but right now, they're set up for success, and clearly, fans agree, so now it's up to the team on the ice to produce at a consistent level as they look to win their fourth Stanley Cup in franchise history.