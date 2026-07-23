Why Nazem Kadri Could Be the Key to Another Avalanche Stanley Cup Run
Looking back after what turned out to be a disappointing end to an otherwise impressive season for 2025-26, Joe Sakic didn’t need to overhaul the roster. The Colorado Avalanche were already built to win.
What he did do, though, may turn out to be some of the most important moves. He had a good foundation already built.
Nathan MacKinnon is one of the NHL’s premier players. Cale Makar is a difference-maker and sets the standard among defensemen. Gabriel Landeskog remains a strong veteran presence and emotional leader on the ice, who has the ability to single-handedly change the direction of a game.
Sakic dug down and strengthened the spots that always seem to separate the champions from those left disappointed.
One of the moves he made may prove to accomplish more than meets the eye.
Bringing Nazem Kadri back to Denver during the 2026 trade deadline was a smart move then, but having him for a full season could be just the move this team needed.
A Proven Fit in Colorado
Kadri isn’t a new name. He’s a known commodity in the world of Colorado hockey.
He has already proven he can be an asset during his first session with the team. In 2021-22, he recorded a career-high 87 points in 71 games and clearly helped the Avalanche advance to the playoffs.
He followed that up with 15 points in 16 playoff games to help lead the team to a Stanley Cup championship.
His contribution to the team isn’t all based around stats, either. He brings an edge, a confidence, and a physical side to the game that consistently elevates his play and everyone around him as well. When the stakes are high, Kadri comes to play.
Those kinds of qualities aren’t rooted in stats; those are valuable to championship teams.
Colorado Doesn’t Require the 2022 Version
It would be a mistake to think that Kadri will recreate the best season of his career. That’s not the expectation, and he doesn’t have to nor does this team need him to. Would it be incredible? Sure. But, it may not be realistic.
Colorado has MacKinnon behind the offense. Makar controls the play from the blue line for the burgundy team. Landeskog is the leader.
Kadri just needs to bring his level of play and help this team be as dangerous as possible to defend. Truthfully, this organization knew that Kadri would complement the stars already in place.
Before he came back to Colorado, Kadri was producing for the Calgary Flames. He had 41 points, 29 assists, 13 power-play points and 175 shots over 61 games.
Joining a team he was already familiar with and a coach, Jared Bednar, who already understood the expectation, Kadri got right to work. After making the trade, he played in 16 regular-season games where he recorded nine points and then added nine more in the 13 playoff matchups.
Kadri proved he is still very much a productive top-six forward.
The Ripple Effect
Bednar has a lot of flexibility with Kadri in the lineup. He is an experienced center that can take pressure off MacKinnon throughout the entire season. Kadri can be counted on in key faceoffs and will play under any and all circumstances.
The list of positives Kadri brings and how he can elevate this team into one that is feared for matchups is lengthy.
Just to name a few:
- Easing MacKinnon’s workload
- Strengthening the second line
- Improving matchup options
- Giving Colorado yet another trusted playoff center
As for the playoffs, well Kadri is already a proven producer.
- 65 career playoff games
- 22 goals
- 31 assists
- 53 points
That kind of experience, for a team that has its sights set on the Stanley Cup, is difficult to produce and certainly appreciated.
Standing Above Other New Faces
Sakic made several moves that may or may not prove to make this Colorado team better than when they were swept by the Vegas Golden Knights.
In theory, the Avs added several players that should help strengthen the core.
Jaden Schwartz brings more scoring options to the middle six. Brett Kulak gives some stability and experience to the blue line. Younger players like Fedor Svechkov could provide more depth as the season unfolds if injuries become an issue. Fabian Lysell comes with offensive skill and speed. While Georgii Merkulov has strong American Hockey League experience.
All of these guys are important when stacked against those who left. They all fill a need. Some sooner than later.
Kadri is different though. He has an opportunity to influence almost every area of the Avalanche.
He already understands the expectations and coaching methods. He knows Bednar’s system and the speed he expects, and in return, Bednar knows he can count of Kadri in pressure situations.
All of that put together and Kadri is more than just another face. He is the player who can elevate the Avalanche through the entire season from more than just a contender; they can be a favorite.