Avalanche Get Closer to Full Health with Positive Practice Update on Injured Forward

The Colorado Avalanche had an excellent start to the 2026-27 season as they went 2-0 with wins over the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues outscoring both 14-5 in the process.

The Avalanche and head coach Jared Bednar are getting even more good news, after how well his team played to start the year.

It seems like they will have injured forward Logan O'Connor back in their starting lineup very soon as he was recently seen wearing a full-contact jersey in practice, according to Evan Rowal on X. The Avalanche have had to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen because of O'Connor's injury.

But having O'Connor back in the fold, especially in the bottom six, to play with someone like Nicolas Roy, will be nice. O'Connor can play on the penalty kill and in the bottom six for the Avalanche.

But with the season being so early, a team like the Avalanche does want to err on the side of caution when it comes to their injured players. But no team wants to have to roll out 11 and seven so early in the season especially in the first two games against potential playoff teams.

O’Connor Not the Only Avalanche Player Set To Return From Injury

Milwaukee Admirals left wing Zach L'Heureux (68) skates against the Henderson Silver Knights during the second period Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado has had a few injuries to start the season, aside from O'Connor. Forward Zachary L'Heureux, who has been sidelined so far for the Avalanche, also seems like he could be making his way back into the lineup real soon.

The young forward was acquired from the Nashville Predators in the offseason and is looking for a change of scenery to see if he can turn things around. He comes from a team that is not exactly a contender and will not threaten to be one soon, to a Stanley Cup contender who has big aspirations.

Getting both him and O'Connor back into the starting lineup really soon is going to pay dividends for an Avalanche team that is looking to get fully healthy. The Avalanche are set to play three games for the week starting on October 7 in Winnipeg.

They go to Canada to play the Winnipeg Jets on October 7, Calgary Flames on October 8, and then come back home on October 10 to host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It would be ideal for Bednar and crew to get O'Connor back against the Jets and likely L'Heureux, the more bodies in the lineup, the better.