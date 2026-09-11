Avalanche Have One Player Who Needs Big Training Camp
It is about time for the NHL and hockey season to begin which means training camps are getting set to open within the next week and a half or so. And with training camps getting ready to open, it means that there are going to be battles for roster spots to pay attention to.
One player for Colorado that needs to show head coach Jared Bednar that he belongs and is worthy of a roster spot, is Gavin Brindley. But it is going to be quite the competition this season with the names that were added over the offseason.
General manager Joe Sakic made an early offseason trade with the Nashville Predators and brought in Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L'Heureux, who are both forwards who play in the bottom six. Brindley, if he makes the team, would be a bottom-six forward.
But with the preseason coming soon, it is the perfect opportunity for the Avalanche's coaching staff to get a better look at Brindley. Brindley appeared in 56 games last season for Colorado and put up 13 points. He is going to need to have a strong showing to make the big club.
Brindley Will Have the Opportunity and Needs to Run With It
It is no secret that Sakic bringing in two former Predators to his roster is him looking to make his team younger, faster, and more competitive. Brindley is a guy that can do that as well for an Avalanche team that came up just short last season and got swept in the Western Conference Finals.
But if Brindley wants to beat either of these guys who have full-time roster spots in Nashville, he is going to have to have a big training camp and preseason. Brindley is one of those players who is highly regarded in the Avalanche organization, and they should have high hopes for him.
He needs to go out there soon and prove to the staff that he is worthy of a roster spot and of helping the Avalanche, especially early in the season. The Avalanche usually rely on their superstars to do a lot of the work on the scoresheet.
But if Brindley is given a chance to show what he can do, he can put up points, earn his spot, and not make the coaching staff regret it. He just needs to showcase his abilities and play the way that he knows how.