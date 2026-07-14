Colorado Avalanche's Gavin Brindley Left Off NHL Top Prospects Ranking
A recent top 100 NHL prospect rankings put out by The Athletic did not feature a single prospect from the Colorado Avalanche — including top developing young talent Gavin Brindley.
Schott Wheeler put out a list of his top 100 drafted League prospects, featuring the usual names of Gavin McKenna, Michael Misa, James Hagens, Cole Hutson, Gabe Perreault and Berkly Catton among others. As previously referenced, not a single member of the Avalanche's prospect pool made the cut.
However, the up-and-coming talent of Colorado is not to be overlooked — including names such as goaltender Ilya Nabokov and the aforementioned Brindley.
Brindley not making the cut comes as a surprise. Wheeler previously ranked the center as the top prospect in the Avalanche's pool, noting his skating techniques and natural feel with the puck.
The Florida native's experience in the League does match some of the other prospects on the top 100 list as well, with Brindley seeing 56 games of play for Colorado throughout the 2025-26 season — posting 13 points across six goals and seven assists.
Other names such as Hagens and Catton, who were featured across the rankings list, also saw NHL action throughout 2025-26.
Gavin Brindley of Colorado Avalanche Snubbed From Recent Top Prospects List
Brindley was originally a second-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets back in the 2023 NHL Draft, but was traded to Colorado in June of 2025 by the Blue Jackets with a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in addition to a conditional second-round selection in 2027 for both Charlie Coyle and Miles Woods.
The forward also saw time with the coveted NCAA program of the Michigan Wolverines. Brindley was the 2023-24 B1G Ten Hockey Player of the Year, in addition to being named First-Team All-Big Ten and to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team.
Brindley's ability to excel on his edges in his skating while also maintaining strong hand-eye coordination makes him among some of the best in his age group across the League. While his rookie professional season did see a shift due to a broken finger, Brindley was still able to go on to record 17 points (eight goals, 15 assists) throughout the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2024-25.
At 21 and though he has already seen time, impact and experience on-ice for the Avalanche, Brindley still does very much represent what is to come of the Colorado organization; this is why he made his League debut on April 16, 2023 after having been drafted in 2023.
Brindley's talent — which has been on display in the NCAA, World Juniors, USHL and more) has impressed many who scout at younger ages.
Just because he was left off a recent and important list, Brindley's abilities and future with Colorado should not be overlooked.