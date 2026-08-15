Avalanche Legend Joe Sakic Is Putting the Skates Back On
Joe Sakic is fully immersed in Colorado hockey. He has spent the offseason making decisions about who is going to be wearing the burgundy and blue during the 2026-27 Colorado Avalanche season.
Soon, though, he is going to be trading his suit for skates.
Sakic is among a star-studded group of former Avalanche players who are going to headline the second annual Colorado Avalanche Alumni vs. University of Denver Hockey Alumni Game.
Last year, Sakic was on the coaching side; this year, he’s lacing up his skates. The game will take place on August 23 at Magness Arena, with the puck drop scheduled for 5 p.m. MT.
Sakic won’t be the only franchise legend to take the ice.
Peter Forsberg and Milan Hejduk are also on the Avalanche’s playing roster, so fans will get to see three of the most recognizable names in franchise history all on the ice together again.
Avalanche History Will Be Everywhere
The celebrity list doesn’t stop there either; it goes well beyond Sakic, Forsberg, and Hejduk.
Tyson Barrie and John-Michael Liles are also going to be skating while members of the Colorado Stanley Cup-winning teams are scattered throughout the roster.
Andrew Cogliano and Darren Helm, who were members of the 2022 Stanley Cup Championship team, will be there. Going back even further to the 2001 championship team, Dan Hinote, Steven Reinprecht, and Scott Parker are planning to play.
Fans will also recognize Cody McLeod, Peter Mueller and Kyle Quincey.
Even the coaching staff is oozing with talent and history.
Peter Stastny, Michel Goulet, and Adam Foote will be behind the bench along with Hockey Hall of Famer Pierre Turgeon. In the net, the Avalanche side will feature a former Vezina Trophy winner, Ryan Miller.
How in the world could you get more Colorado Avalanche history all bundled and put into one area?
Sakic’s Role Makes This Even Better
Given the role Sakic now plays with the current Colorado Avalanche team, seeing him involved in the Alumni game makes it just a little more special.
His focus these days is certainly on building the next Avalanche championship team and not reminiscing about the past.
Before taking the reins in the front office, Sakic established himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history.
He spent his entire career with the team, starting with the Quebec Nordiques who then turned into the Colorado Avalanche. Twenty seasons in all. He was a captain when the organization won the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001. All total, he finished his career with 1,641 points.
No. 19. Fans loved to cheer for No. 19. Now they will get another chance when he puts a stick in his hands and laces up those skates on August 23.
He’ll do it right alongside a few players that shared in those greatest moments in Avs history - Forsberg and Hejduk.
University of Denver Has Stars of Its Own
Hockey fans won’t just recognize the Avalanche side. Former NHL players Paul Stastny, Tyler Bozak and Matt Carle are all signed up to play for the University of Denver alumni.
Former DU head coach George Gwozdecky will be behind the bench alongside Joe Colborne.
The Avalanche may come with just a little chip on their shoulder and a score to settle, though.
The inaugural event held in 2025 ended with the DU alumni defeating the Avalanche alumni 8-7 in a shootout.
Maybe that’s why Sakic will be on the ice?
More Than Just a Game
The event is more than just reminiscing about history and reliving some good times. The alumni game helps the Colorado Avalanche Alumni Association support nonprofits through its philanthropic giving and scholarship program.
The full roster and all the details can be found at NHL.com.