Avalanche Look to Get Pay Back Against the New Jersey Devils
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If there is any time for the Colorado Avalanche to bounce back from a tough stretch of hockey, it would be against the New Jersey Devils, coming off a back-to-back game. Though, with how they played the Nashville Predators coming off a back-to-back, we will need to see if things are different this time around.
With a 1-3-0 record in their past four games, line combinations are going to be shaken up to try to get things rolling again. As Nic Roy returns to the lineup, Nazem Kadri is now back in his rightful position at center in the 3C slot, and Roy fills in at the second-line right wing.
This also helps Parker Kelly move back to his natural position at left wing and have Fedor Svechkov as the 4C. This lets Kelly and Logan O’Connor play opposites of each other on the same line for the first time this season.
This will also be the first time Svechkov will be playing center on the fourth line, as he was always on as the 3C with Roy as the 4C, but now they bumped him down to make room for Kadri.
For the Avalanche, despite not playing well in their last four games, Mackenzie Blackwood has been a standout despite the losses. With a record of 3-1-0 in his last four starts, he has had great outings in each of them, including the loss to the Flyers.
Not Facing The Shiny New Toy In Town
Luckily, the Avalanche won’t have to face a newly acquired and familiar foe, Connor Hellebuyck, as he started last night against the Dallas Stars and made 16 saves on 17 shots faced, though the Devils as a whole really suffocated the Stars that game.
Though they will see Jake Allen make the start, he made 31 saves in his last showing against the Avalanche just over a week ago. Hellebuyck won’t be the backup tonight, so if the Avalanche do get to Allen early, it will be Remi Poirier who will be subbed in if needed.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. MT.
Projected Avalanche Lines (Subject to Change)
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Nicolas Roy
Jaden Schwartz — Nazem Kadri — T.J. Hughes
Parker Kelly — Fedor Svechkov — Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Brett Kulak — Sam Malinski
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Projected Starters (Subject to Change)
- Confirmed: Mackenzie Blackwood (COL)
- Confirmed: Jake Allen (NJD)
Stefano Rubino is a sports journalist based outside Toronto, Canada, and a hockey writer covering multiple teams for The Hockey News, as well as the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings for Sports Illustrated. When he is not watching last night's highlights or minor league games, or writing game notes, you can find him listening to music while he works out or playing video games.