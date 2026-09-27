Avalanche Make 12 Roster Cuts as Opening-Night Picture Comes Into Focus

The Colorado Avalanche now have a preseason roster sitting at 25, after having reduced their roster by 12.

Sept. 27 marked the following players being placed on waivers — Wyatt Aamodt, Adam Beckman, Vinnie Hinostroza, Fabian Lysell, Keaton Middleton and Tristen Nielsen. In addition, Sean Behrens, Gavin Brindley, Matt DiMarsico, Alex Gagne, Ilya Nabokov and Gustav Stjernberg were reassigned to the AHL Colorado Eagles Training Camp outright.

The following players have been placed on waiver:



Wyatt Aamodt, D

Adam Beckman, LW

Vinnie Hinostroza, C

Fabian Lysell, RW

Keaton Middleton, D

Tristen Nielsen, C



The following players were reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) training camp:



Sean Behrens, D

Gavin… — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 27, 2026

The remaining roster is as follows:

Remaining Avalanche 2026 Training Camp Roster

Goalies (three) — Mackenzie Blackwood, Scott Wedgewood, Trent Miner

Defensemen (seven) — Devon Toews, Cale Makar, Brett Kulak, Josh Manson, Noah Juulsen, Sam Malinski, and Brent Burns.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forwards (15) — Fedor Svechkov, Nicolas Roy, Brock Nelson, T.J. Hughes, Taylor Makar, Parker Kelly, Logan O'Connor, Nathan MacKinnon, Georgii Merkulov, Artturi Lehkonen, Zachary L'Heureux, Jaden Schwartz, Martin Necas, Nazem Kadri, and Gabriel Landeskog.

NHL rosters are due to be submitted by 3 p.m. EST on Sept. 28.

There may be a maximum of 23 players on each organization's roster from the commencement of the regular season through the trade deadline. Additionally, each Club must have a roster of at least 20 players — composed of 18 skaters and two goaltenders.

As such, Colorado will need to do a minimum of two more cuts fairly shortly.

These latest roster transactions come after Hughes recorded a hat trick and an assist to help the Avalanche to defeat the Winnipeg Jets, 5-2, on Sept. 25.

Colorado's preseason finale took place on Sept, 26 — a 2-0 loss to the Utah Mammoth. The Avs now turn their attention to opening their regular season against the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 30.

A Quick Look at the Avalanche's 2026-27 Slate

The Avalanche are in for a competitive season.

As previously reported, Colorado's 2026-27 schedule consists of 28 games against Central Division opponents, 24 games vs the Pacific Division and 32 total matchups against teams from the Eastern Division.

The Avs will be looking to set their tone rather quickly after having set a single-season franchise record in points and winning the Central Division and the Presidents' Trophy in 2025-26.

A highlight of Colorado's schedule will be the 2027 NHL Winter Classic — which will mark the fourth outdoor game the Avalanche have ever played in and be against the Mammoth at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

2026-27 will also feature 10 back-to-back sets of games for the Avs, marking Colorado's 30th League season.