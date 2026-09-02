Avalanche Owners Add Another Major Franchise to Growing Sports Empire
The ownership group behind the Colorado Avalanche is adding another major professional sports franchise to what is already an impressive holdings empire.
According to Fox News, Stan Kroenke and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment have reached an agreemet to acquire a controlling interest in the Los Angeles Angels from the Moreno family.
That adds Major League Baseball to the sport portfolio that already includes some of the biggest leagues in the world.
The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of next year after it receives approval from MLB and a few other closing conditions.
According to reports, the purchase price will be the most expensive ever in the history of Major League Baseball. An astounding $4 billion.
In a statement released by Kroenke, he talked about the acquisition. “The Angels are a storied franchise anchored in a great market. We look forward to an exciting future with the Angels organization.”
Avalanche Part of Enormous Sports Portfolio
The Angels are joining a collection that includes the Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Rapids, and Arsenal.
The acquisition of the Angels is giving Kroenke and KSE significant interest across several major professional sports leagues, including NHL, NBA, NFL, MLS, Premier League, and now MLB.
It isn’t just impressive because of the size, either. The collection has been remarkably successful.
The Rams won Super Bowl LVI in February of 2022. Months later, the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning, which earned them their third Stanley Cup championship.
The Nuggets were right behind in 2023 when they won their first NBA championship.
In 2026, the group added another championship by the Arsenal in the Premier League.
The Angels are not coming into the ownership group as a competitive team on the verge of a championship. In fact, they haven’t made the playoffs since 2014. That’s the longest active streak in MLB.
Kroenke and his team are just the people to change that.
Angels Deal Adds Another Piece to Kroenke Empire
Baseball was one of the few major sports missing from KSE, and now the Angels have changed that.
The Avalanche has spent more than two decades under the Kroenke ownership group. During that time they have won two Stanley Cups and developed into one of the NHL’s most competitive organizations.
Now that ownership group is expanding yet again, with a “storied franchise.”
Avalanche Remain One of KSE’s Success Stories
There likely isn’t a direct impact on hockey or the Avalanche with this acquisition. It would be a stretch to say that the $4 billion baseball purchase would affect how the Avs operate, or even how much the ownership group would be willing to spend on the hockey side.
But, there is a definite connection between the two franchises.
The Angels now have the opportunity to join an ownership organization that expects to win, and championships have become common for this group. Colorado has been a significant part of building that expectation.
KSE now reaches from Denver to Los Angeles and even across the Atlantic.
That reach just grew into Major League Baseball.