Why the Avalanche Made the Right Call With Cale Makar’s High-Paying Extension
Well, history is officially in the books. Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche has officially signed an eight-year contract extension through the 2034-35 season — with a $20.4 million average annual value (AAV).
Makar's eight-year extension comes after he had just one season remaining on his six-year, $54 million contract (which had a a $9 million AAV).
His new deal marks history being made for the NHL, as Makar is now the highest-paid player in the League, ahead of Macklin Celebrini with the San Jose Sharks who's signed with an $18.8 million AAV.
Makar is also now the NHL's first $20 million player, with his deal totaling $163.2 million. Now — obviously — that's a lot of money, but anyone who follows the Avalanche should know Makar is worth the price.
For starters, Avalanche President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Joe Sakic said that the Aug. 28 announcement of Makar's deal marks an exhilarating day for the Avs.
“Today is an exciting day for the Avalanche organization and our wonderful fans,” said Sakic per the NHL media release. "Cale is a generational defenseman and his accomplishments speak for themselves. He is obviously a tremendous competitor and player but even more so a great person, teammate and ambassador for the Avalanche and the Rocky Mountain region. We are beyond thrilled to get this deal done and have Cale in an Avalanche sweater for the next decade.”
Why Cale Makar Deserves His Historic Extension
Makar's record, statistics and accolades speak for themselves — showing he's well worth the pay raise.
A native of Calgary, Alberta, Makar has been named to the NHL First All-Star Team on four different occasions and the NHL Second All-Star Team twice.
In addition, Makar is a two-time Norris Trophy winner who is also coming off a Colorado season in which he posted 79 points, which consisted of 20 goals and 59 assists.
“I am so excited and humbled to continue to wear the Avalanche sweater and represent this incredible organization and community,” Makar has said on inking the deal.
“I would like to thank the Kroenke family, Joe Sakic and the entire Avalanche organization for their commitment, trust and belief in me. I would also like to thank my wife and family for their constant support, as well as Scott, Brian and Steve Bartlett for their guidance and assistance.
“To the Avalanche fans, thank you for your continued support and for welcoming us to Colorado years ago. Colorado has truly become a second home to us, and we are so grateful to be here. I look forward to getting back on the ice with my teammates and continuing to work toward our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to the Mile High City.”
Makar also concluded the 2025-26 NHL season third among NHL defensemen in points and was a plus-40; he would also become the No. 11 defenseman in League history to have posted 20 goals in three consecutive seasons and was the first to do it in over three decades.
Any blueliner who has been a Norris Trophy finalist for six of his first seven seasons is well worth millions of dollars for any organization — but what sets Makar apart is his trajectory.
Makar, only 27, has the prime of his career ahead of him while he's already accomplished everything previously mentioned. His pay raise should only motivate him to do better and better for Colorado, indicated the Avalanche and their front office played this deal just right.