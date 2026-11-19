With the 74th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NHL Draft, the Colorado Avalanche selected Beckett Hamilton from the WHL Red Deer Rebels. A 5-foot-11 forward that many scouts deem a “Swiss Army knife” on the ice, he was over the moon like any hockey player when he heard his name called.

“It was insane. I can't even remember exactly how it felt, but having my parents there was super special, and I was shocked, honestly. It was such a good feeling and almost a sense of relief from the stress when you're sitting there, but it was amazing.”

I was lucky enough to sit down and speak to the Draftee for about 20 minutes online about what he has been going through this past summer. Whether it was the draft, his time in the WHL, his being named the 30th captain of the Red Deer Rebels, or how he sees himself growing not only as a hockey player but as a person as a whole.

In his pre-draft season with the Rebels, he finished with 24 goals and 38 assists for 62 points, which led his team in goals, assists, and points. Unfortunately, they lost in the first round of the WHL playoffs against the Prince Albert Raiders in five games. Hamilton would finish with two goals and three assists for five points in the five games played.

It was a season that really helped put him on the map for many scouts, with his jump in production from his rookie season, which saw him finish with 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points in 67 games. Hamilton credits not only the work he does himself but also how the team as a whole pushes each other at practice and in the gym to get better as a whole.

“I think it's kind of just the everyday stuff in practice, off the ice in the gym. We had a good group last year, and we'd push each other, and I think that obviously helps everyone out a lot. And I think that helped me a lot individually as well. So obviously last year was kind of a tough year for us, but there were some positives to find in there as well.”

Now in his third season with the team and now a part of the Avalanche organization, Hamilton has continued where he left off last season and is starting this season on an even better pace than last season.

Now the captain of this team, the 30th captain in franchise history, he has started the season with 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points in 19 games, which is second in all categories on the team. With those stats, he is also sixth in goals, 12th in assists, and second in points among all skaters in the WHL.

On pace for 49 goals and 56 assists for 105 points in 66 games, Hamilton credits not only the work he and his teammates have put in this past summer but also the experiences he was able to gain from being a part of both the rookie and training camp with the Avalanche.

“I think my experiences this past summer definitely impacted this year quite a bit. I mean, going to Colorado and seeing all those guys and learning from them was huge for me, and getting that experience and being able to play alongside some pretty good players was pretty surreal for me. I think I learned a lot from that, and I was able to bring it here. And I also think that our group, everyone improved quite a lot this summer, and we came back ready, and we're a good team.”

Growth As a Player and a Person

The Colorado Avalanche logo Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only has his game continued to grow and strengthen, but he himself, as a person, has continued to mature, especially with being named captain this season and the pressure it puts on you. Not only to lead your team by example on the ice, but also in the locker room and in how you run things day by day, and to lead your teammates to be better people and better players.

Hamilton says it was a surprise to him to be named captain this season, but he takes great pride and honor in being captain and knows the roles and responsibilities that come with having the “C” on your chest every game.

“I never really had that in my mind that I was going to be the captain of the Rebels. I was just kind of looking forward to coming back and having a good year here and wanting to be a winning team and see what happens. But to know I was going to be the captain of this group, I take that with a lot of pride…I think a huge part of that is with the younger guys coming in, just making them feel welcome and kind of showing them the way and being a motivator for all the guys in the gym or on the ice and what it might be.”

At 18 years old, he is a player that the Avalanche can look forward to as he continues to grow his game and grow as a person. While his size might not be a “perfect” frame that many NHL scouts want nowadays, at 5-foot-11 and 174 pounds, Hamilton embraces physicality and continues to put in the work to build muscle and strength to his advantage.

He says that, with so much talent in the NHL, he is grateful to watch elite players with similar body types and physical traits as he does and use their game to model after his own, matching not only his skill and speed but also bringing grit and physicality.

“I like to try to play fast and skilled and play hard as well… I think another guy like Brayden Point or even Wyatt Johnson are guys that I like to try to replicate my game after; both really skilled guys, but also will play gritty if they need.

Colorado Avalanche are lucky to have a player like Hamilton in their organization, as the 2026 draft class is already one that looks like it will harbor many great players for the organization, and Hamilton is no exception.

Granted, this is a business, and we have seen time and time again that this Avalanche team is in win-now mode and will do everything they can to improve the roster to help win another Stanley Cup, which includes trading prospects in the process.

Though if the Avalanche are high on Hamilton and wish to see his development continue, the sky is the limit for a player who really embodies what the Avalanche system is right now as a winger. Fast, physical, willing to do the dirty work for the good of the team, with all the skill to complement his linemates.

With time still to grow with the Red Deer Rebels and whatever team he plays for next, the Avalanche have found a gem in Beckett Hamilton in the third round, another example of their great scouting department and their ability to find these types of players that fit their mold in the later rounds.