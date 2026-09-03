Avalanche's Recent Dominance Takes New Form with This Insane Stat
The Colorado Avalanche have been the most dominant team in the NHL this decade on the strength of superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, but putting that dominance in perspective is another conversation entirely.
This Avalanche core peaked back in 2021-22, when they won 56 of their 82 regular-season games, posted a scintillating 56-19-7 overall record (119 points), and knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the Stanley Cup Final.
Last year, the Avalanche were slightly better in the regular season, going 55-16-11 (121 points) and winning the Presidents' Trophy, but suffered a stunning sweep at the hands of John Tortorella and the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals.
Although they closed the season with a dud, Colorado has statistically been the best NHL team since 2020-21, winning 300 of their 466 regular season games and poking out just ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes, who are right behind them at 294.
That all said, though, there is another stat that paints the Avalanche's dominance in an entirely new light and, frankly, it is quite ridiculous.
Avalanche Reaching Heights Few Other NHL Teams Have Ever Reached
Since the 2020-21 season, the Avalanche have averaged 52.79 wins, 22.17 losses, and 7.04 overtime losses per 82 games. We can round those numbers to an average record of 53-22-7 and 113 points, with those 53 wins being greater than or equal to nearly half the NHL franchises' best single-season total.
A whopping 15 NHL franchises have never met or surpassed 53 wins, including an Original Six club. Those teams are the Buffalo Sabres (53), Chicago Blackhawks (52), Dallas Stars (53), Columbus Blue Jackets (50), Los Angeles Kings (48), Minnesota Wild (53), Nashville Predators (53), Ottawa Senators (52), Philadelphia Flyers (53), San Jose Sharks (51), Seattle Kraken (46), St. Louis Blues (51), Utah Mammoth (43), and Vegas Golden Knights (51).
The standard that head coach Jared Bednar, captain Gabe Landeskog, and MacKinnon and Makar have built is greater than what many NHL teams have ever achieved. That speaks volumes about who they are as players, professionals, and in Bednar's case, a coach.
After that devastating sweep at the hands of the Golden Knights, questions were understandably raised about Bednar's future with the Avalanche organization, with Colorado not appearing in the Stanley Cup Final since they defeated the Lightning in 2022.
At the same time, it has already been proven that Bednar, with his Avalanche aces, can win the whole thing and bring the club to hockey's promised land. They've been ridiculously good for years, and that gets overlooked far too often these days.