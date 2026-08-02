Avalanche's Biggest Strength Isn't Nathan MacKinnon
Make no mistake, Nathan MacKinnon is the engine that drives the Colorado Avalanche. He is a former Hart Trophy winner and remains one of the NHL’s most dominant players.
Everyone expects him to lead Colorado’s team in pursuit of another Stanley Cup.
But there is something else about this Denver-based NHL team that sets it apart from the other league contenders, and it isn’t just MacKinnon.
It’s the very fact that this team doesn’t have to rely on him every night to find ways to win.
General Manager Joe Sakic has put together one of the deepest rosters in hockey and has given head coach Jared Bednar scoring weapons throughout the lineup. They have offensive production from the blue line and a list of experienced leaders that can lead this team to the top.
Put all that together with a reliable goaltending tandem and you have a team that is balanced and ready to enter the 2026-27 season.
Offense Doesn’t Stop With MacKinnon
The leader for the 2025-26 season in points was, of course, MacKinnon. He put up 127 points, but looking over the statistics, the results didn’t revolve around just him.
Martin Necas followed right behind him with a 100-point campaign in his first full year with the team. Cale Makar added another 79 points from the blue line and Brock Nelson was good for 33 goals and 65 points.
Don’t stop there, though, because the production wasn’t just from the top four scorers.
Artturi Lehkonen closed the year with 48 points, and he only played in 70 games. Sam Malinski found his way to 40 points from the back end. Gabriel Landeskog and Brent Burns were each good for 35 points.
Even going to the bottom of the lineup and you find production. Parker Kelly added 21 goals.
There are few teams in the NHL that can boast that kind of balance throughout their lineup.
Strength Down the Middle
MacKinnon has more than just a few supporting cast members. The depth in this team is impressive even when looking at it centers.
Of course, MacKinnon is an impressive premier NHL player, but he doesn’t have to carry the position by himself.
Nelson gives the Avs another proven scoring center, while Nazem Kadri will return and give the team even more championship experience. He’s physical and can provide offensive production further down the lineup.
The young center Fedor Svechkov is also coming into camp looking to find a bigger role. There is plenty of talent to choose from within this team.
For opposing teams, the depth Colorado has offers matchup problems every night.
Opposing teams and coaches can’t just focus on MacKinnon and how to slow him down because right around the corner there are several more dangerous lines waiting for their opportunity.
Blue Line Production
Colorado is fortunate to have several defensemen who are capable of consistently driving offense. Makar begins the list.
Malinski offers the ability to move the puck and create offense when needed. Burns is a weapon with experience and Devon Toews is one of the NHL’s steadiest two-way defensemen.
Colorado can attack in waves instead of relying on just their forwards to bring the heat.
Goaltending Stability
The story doesn’t end with the skaters, either.
Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood provide the Avalanche with a tandem in the goal capable of handling high demands throughout the entire season.
Wedgewood was outstanding last year, posting a 31-6-6 record. He averaged 2.02 goals-against and a .921 save percentage. Blackwood added 23 more wins and gave the team another experienced starter capable of handling the load every time he was asked.
Championship teams aren’t built around one goaltender. They are built with two goalies the coach can trust. The Avalanche have exactly that.
The View of a Championship Team
Fans can never look at a championship team without recognizing elite players. This team has plenty of elite players. What makes Colorado different is the number of quality players that run deep.
Colorado is entering the new season with MacKinnon, Necas and Makar set to lead the way. But they also have proven veterans like Nelson, Landeskog, Lehkonen, Burns and Kadri. Then there’s a full squad of young players ready to contribute at a second’s notice.
Bednar has choices and flexibility and that’s not something every coach can say.
Opponents can choose to focus on MacKinnon if they want to. The reality will come quickly though, that there are a lot more to deal with.
The Avalanche’s greatest strength for the coming year isn’t one player. Not one superstar. It’s the collection, the entire roster that offers depth throughout.