Avalanche Reveal Rookie Camp Roster With Several Intriguing Names
The Colorado Avalanche have released their 2026 Rookie Camp Roster.
This development comes as the Colorado Avalanche will also be heading to the 2026 Rookie Faceoff, hosted by the San Jose Sharks organization. The tournament is slated for Sept. 12-15 and the Avs are scheduled to play two games — one against the Anaheim Ducks on Sept. 12 and another versus the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 13. All of Colorado’s matchups will be played at Tech CU Arena.
Below is the Avalanche's full game schedule for the 2026 Rookie Faceoff.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Colorado vs. Anaheim - 1:00 p.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. MT
Sunday, Sept. 13
Vegas vs. Colorado - 1:00 p.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. MT
The full rookie roster is also below, which includes names such as Ilya Nabokov, Alex Gagne, T.J. Hughes, Gustav Stjernberg and Matt DiMarsico in addition to Grant Ahcan and Maxim Barbashev.
Key Avalanche Players to Watch in 2026 Rookie Faceoff
Of this group, Hughes out of the University of Michigan is certainly one to watch — he was signed as a free agent by Colorado on April 11, 2026 after having posted 57 points across 22 goals and 35 assists in his 2025-26 NCAA season.
Per Yahoo Sports, Hughes has already looked tremendous to the Avs throughout the entire offseason and could shape up to be a really special player for the franchise.
Gagne is also another key player to pay attention to throughout Colorado's Rookie Camp.
Per reports, Gagne — who is a defenseman — likely has the best chance in this group to see NHL action the upcoming season, and has a reputation as one of the more impressive prospects throughout the Avs' system.
Gagne was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (at No. 192 overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft but was signed to a two-year, entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season with the Avalanche. His signing came after he served as team captain during his senior season at the University of New Hampshire in 2024-25 and collected a career-high 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 35 appearances.
In 2025-26 for the Colorado Eagles (Avalanche's AHL affiliate), Gagne posted 13 points via one goal and 12 assists.
As previously mentioned, the Burgundy and Blue will play in two of the 2026 Rookie Faceoff's seven-game slate, starting with the Ducks on Sept. 12.