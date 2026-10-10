Avalanche Special Teams Showing Two-Sides Of The Same Coin

The Colorado Avalanche's special teams during the 2025-26 season were a key factor in both their success and their struggles, as we break down last season.

While the penalty kill started hot and cooled off at times throughout the season, it still finished as the league's number one penalty kill at 84.6%. It cooled off a bit during the playoffs and was exposed in certain areas at times.

The major topic of discussion was the power play and how awful it was, despite all the talent on the roster and the changes we saw throughout the season in an attempt to fix it.

Despite all the changes, they still finished the season with the sixth-worst power play in the league, at 17.1%. Despite the record-high scoring on 5-on-5, they were never able to string together a stretch of games where things just went their way, and it often led to the few times they lost in regulation or went to overtime, due to the number of chances they were given and their failure to capitalize on them.

Penalty Kill Off To A Perfect Start

So far this season, the Avalanche penalty kill has been perfect. In the 10 times the Avalanche have been on the penalty kill, they have killed every single penalty without allowing a goal.

It's been a true group effort on the penalty kill. The new additions to the team haven't been given time on the penalty kill, so the same two groups as last season have been sent out to start this season, and they have been great at reading plays and being able to disrupt opportunities, either with a good poke check or by not allowing the enemy teams to properly set up.

In the same breath, both MacKenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood have made some big saves to keep this stat at 100%. There have been times when a certain unit mishandled a clear and allowed a high-danger opportunity, and both goaltenders read the play well and made the save.

Granted, you can make the argument that the Avalanche haven't really faced a dangerous power play, as, so far this season, the four teams they've faced all have power-play percentages under 20%.

Power Play Starting Better But Showing Cracks

The biggest topic heading into the season is how this power play can improve. The roster has had many shake-ups, and the newest additions to the team are showing some flashes on the power play as they bring a new look/take to how they run things.

On the top unit, with Valeri Nichushkin gone, they have moved Nazem Kadri up and slotted in rookie T.J. Hughes into the mix on the bumper. In the second unit, Artturi Lehkonen is moved down, and Jaden Schwartz is added to the mix.

So far this season, they have a 30.8% power-play percentage, which, by all means, is a great sign at the start of the season and how things should be looking, but that number doesn't tell the whole story.

First, in the four games, the Avalanche have gotten 13 power-play opportunities; that's the 16th most in the league so far. So while they aren’t getting the most chances, they're capitalizing on the ones they do get.

Second, the power play has been a complete 180 so far. Either way, one opportunity looks great, with strong zone entries that lead to quick setups and puck movement that does a good job of creating multiple chances at the net and generating rebound chances. Or times when passes are missed, leading to dump-and-chase situations and the puck being cleared away, or worse.

That being the concerning amount of shorthanded goals already being given up.

Last season, the Avalanche led the league in shorthanded goals given up with 13. To start this season, they have already given up two in the same game against the Los Angeles Kings in the season opener.

Granted, this could just be an exaggeration; it is only four games into the regular season, and many stats are exaggerated due to the limited number of games played.

Though it will again be something to monitor as the season continues, it will be important to see how the Avalanche want to really make a major difference this season and how that will impact them heading into the playoffs.