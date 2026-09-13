Avalanche Youngsters Shine in Opening Game of 2026 Prospects Tournament
The NHL season is about to begin, and before the season begins, a certain number of teams participate in a small tournament of prospects from the AHL, the ECHL, and college. The guys who participate look to make a good impression on the NHL coaching staff and show them how much progress they've made.
The Colorado Avalanche took part in day one of the prospects tournament against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and had quite the showing. Some of the prospects that played on day one for the Avalanche will either make the big club, play in the AHL all season, or try to steal an NHL roster spot.
A few players on day one for Colorado were lighting up the scoresheet. Taylor Makar, Alex Gagne, TJ Hughes, Beckett Hamilton, and Ilya Nabokov all had strong showings.
Gagne had two assists, Makar had two goals and one assist, Hughes had two assists, Hamilton had one goal and one assist, and Nabokov had some key saves. The Avalanche prospects really showed up and showed out for day one and made a good first impression.
Nabokov Could Be the Next Big Thing in Goal for Colorado
The Colorado Avalanche at the moment are set in goal with MacKenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood. But they have Nabokov on the way in the system and at some point soon he is going to get his opportunity.
In recent seasons, Blackwood and Wedgewood have had injury problems, and they have had to call up Trent Miner from the AHL Colorado Eagles. But it seems like Nabokov is going to be behind Miner in the AHL at least to begin the season.
But when the season starts and things start getting back into a routine, Nabokov should be the one that gets the first call-up in goal in case of an injury. He was drafted high in 2024 and is going to get his shot soon.
Nabokov is going to be a guy who can steal games for the Avalanche in the future and really be that guy in goal whenever Blackwood and Wedgewood retire or are no longer with the team. But for the time being, Nabokov is going to do everything he can to try to put up good performances for the Eagles and stand out.
The Avalanche are set in goal currently and in the future. It is definitely one of their strengths and is not something they have to worry about in the pipeline.