What T.J. Hughes Could Bring to Avalanche Rookie Faceoff
According to reports, T.J. Hughes could very well be a budding star for the Colorado Avalanche.
Heading to the 2026 Rookie Camp Faceoff, Hughes has already cemented himself as one to watch. Coming out of the University of Michigan, Hughes was signed as a free agent by Colorado on April 11, 2026 after having posted 57 points across 22 goals and 35 assists in his 2025-26 NCAA season. Yahoo Sports and other outlets have already reported that Hughes has impressed throughout the offseason — and is shaping himself up to be a potential rising star.
During his senior year with the Wolverines, Hughes was team captain, a Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist, and a First-Team All-American, in addition to being named the Big Ten Player of the Year.
Previously wearing No. 13 at Michigan, Hughes led the Wolverines in points and was ranked second nationally in that regard (57) and third in assists (57).
But, what could be in store for the rest of his on-ice future?
T.J. Hughes Track Record Indicates Successful Career with Avalanche
Hughes was not only successful towards the end of his collegiate career as a Wolverine.
In only his freshman year in 2022-23 — Hughes was an Honorable Mention all-B1G Ten after having scored 13 goals and 23 assists for 36 points in 39 games. A valuable member during Michigan's NCAA Tournament first round victory vs. Colgate that year, as only a first-year Hughes also posted three assists.
This all also came after the current member of the Avalanche played three seasons with Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League and registered 194 points while helping them to the Inter Pipeline Cup in 2022
Meaning, Hughes is quick to make an impression.
The Avalanche announced the signing of Hughes to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2026-27 campaign on April 11, 2026; he joined the AHL Colorado Eagles for the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season — posting one goal and one assist in two games played.
While he's already proven this to Colorado per reports — it can only be expected plenty of eyes will be on him as he takes to the ice in the 2026 Rookie Faceoff that's hosted by the San Jose Sharks organization. The tournament is slated for Sept. 12-15 and the Avs are scheduled to play two games — one against the Anaheim Ducks on Sept. 12 and another versus the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 13.
Hughes will be joined by Ilya Nabokov, Alex Gagne, Gustav Stjernberg and Matt DiMarsico in addition to Grant Ahcan and Maxim Barbashev among others on the upcoming 2026 Rookie Camp Roster.