Some hockey milestones are measured in championships, individual awards or records that stand for generations. Others carry a more personal significance, connecting a player's accomplishments to the family that helped shape his career.

For Colorado Avalanche forward Brock Nelson, his latest achievement belongs in the latter category.

Nelson scored his 340th career NHL goal Saturday during the Avalanche's 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, matching the total scored by his uncle, Dave Christian. The milestone tied Nelson with Christian for the most goals by a Minnesota-born player in NHL history.

It also provided another chapter in one of American hockey's accomplished families.

A Family Steeped in Hockey History

Christian's place in hockey history extends well beyond his NHL statistics.

He was a member of the United States team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, defeating the heavily favored Soviet Union in what became known as the Miracle on Ice.

Christian enjoyed a lengthy NHL career, scoring 340 goals and 773 points across 1,009 games with the Winnipeg Jets, Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks.

Nelson's grandfather Bill Christian, also won Olympic gold with the United States in 1960. Few families can claim such a connection to American hockey.

Nelson has added his own accomplishments to that legacy, developing into a dependable goal scorer during his years with the New York Islanders before joining the Avalanche.

Another Milestone in Montreal

Nelson's historic goal came during the opening period Saturday. With the Avalanche already leading 1-0, Artturi Lehkonen delivered a pass to Nelson, who fired a one-timer past Montreal goaltender Jakub Dobes.

For Nelson, it was another example of his importance to an Avalanche team navigating an increasingly difficult stretch of their schedule.

His offensive instincts, experience and ability to finish scoring opportunities have become especially valuable with Nathan MacKinnon sidelined for the next month.

Nelson now stands one goal away from moving past his uncle on the Minnesota-born scoring list, an achievement that would further distinguish his career within an exceptional family tradition.