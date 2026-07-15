Can Nazem Kadri Find Scoring Touch Again in Second Stint with the Colorado Avalanche?
Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Colorado Avalanche will be seeking to redeem themselves in the Western Conference Final to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final. The hope is that the scoring doesn't go cold like it did in the playoff against the Vegas Golden Knights.
In terms of scoring, the Avalanche will be looking to see if Nazem Kadri can bring some of that scoring touch he had in 2021-22 to this season. The last time the Avalanche made the Stnaley Cup Final, Kadri was part of that 2022 team that won it all. Can that magic return for the 2027 NHL Playoffs?
Kadri Scoring Magic in 2026-27
Back during the 2021-22 season, Kadri had 28 goals, 59 assists, and 87 goals in 71 games. He followed that up with seven goals and 15 points in 16 games. After some time with the Calgary Flames (2022-23 to 2025-26), he was traded back to the Avalanche in March 2026.
In the 16 games back in the Mile High City, he had four goals and nine points in 16 games. While it's been a few seasons since he was in Colorado the first time, the hope is that he can provide some much-needed scoring in support of Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, etc.
Kadri is entering the fifth season of his seven-year, $49 million deal, which pays him $7 million annually. The 35-year-old will be 38 when the deal is finished following the 2028-29 season. As of now, he is slotted as the third-line center for head coach Jared Bednar. While he can play center, Kadri can play on the wing as well, giving the Avalanche some roster flexibility.
In his first three seasons with the Flames, Kadri had 56, 75, and 67 points, while playing in all 82 games. Even in the 61 games during the 2025-26 season before the trade to Colorado, he had 12 goals and 41 points.
At 35 years old, Kadri has not slowed down when it comes to scoring. If he can even bring 20 or more goals and 50 or more points in 2026-27, the Avalanche could be in an excellent spot. Kadri could play in the top nine, along with either the top power play unit or the second unit at a minimum.
Kadri brings the scoring touch, the physicality, and the hockey IQ that the Avalanche could benefit from this upcoming season. The Avalanche want another deep playoff run, with a chance for their fourth Stanley Cup. If there is someone who could help support the top guys on the roster, it's Kadri. That said, will the magic be there like it was in 2022?