Colorado Avalanche On SI

Colorado Avalanche 2026 Alumni Game: Revisited

This year's second annual Colorado Avalanche alumni vs. DU Hockey alumni game is fast approaching on Aug. 23; here's a brief rundown on who will be lacing up the skates once again to represent the state of Colorado.

Jennifer Streeter

Former Colorado Avalanche Peter Forsberg and executive advisor Joe Sakic Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Former Colorado Avalanche Peter Forsberg and executive advisor Joe Sakic Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
In this story:

The Colorado Avalanche alumni will be facing off against the Denver University hockey alumni very shortly on Aug. 23.

These two alumni teams are taking to the ice at Magness Arena at the University of Denver, marking the second annual event. The event additionally allows the Colorado Alumni Association to support numerous nonprofits through its philanthropic giving and scholarship program. Last year's game saw the DU Alumni capture an 8-7 shootout victory over the Avs.

Franchise legends Peter Stastny, Michel Goulet and Adam Foote will be coaching the Avalanche in addition to Hockey Hall of Famer Pierre Turgeon. For the Pioneers, two-time National Champion head coach George Gwozdecky will be behind the bench alongside Joe Colborne. 

Key players returning to represent the Avalanche include Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Milan Hejduk — while Paul Stastny, Tyler Bozak and Matt Carle are among those playing once again for the DU side.

In net for the Avs alumni squad will be 2010 Vezina Trophy winner and former goaltender Ryan Miller.  

Here is a brief look at the full rosters (per NHL.com) for the gam, and some key accomplishments from some of the members as they look to represent their previous organizations once again.

Avalanche Alumni Roster for Second-Annual Avalanche Alumni Game

Players

Joe Sakic - Sakic currently serves as President of Hockey Operations for the Avs after having captained the Avalanche to a pair of Stanley Cup championships as a player in both 1996 and 2001.

Peter Forsberg - Hockey Hall of Famer Forsberg announced his retirement on Feb. 14, 2011. A Calder Memorial Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Forsberg finished his NHL career with 885 points.

Colorado Avalanche forward Peter Forsberg Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Colorado Avalanche forward Peter Forsberg Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milan Hejduk - Hejduk played his entire 14 year career with the Avs and is second in Colorado franchise history in games played (1,020).

Steven Reinprecht

Rick Berry

Mark Rycroft

Andrew Cogliano

Darren Helm

Peter Mueller

Dan Hinote

Scott Parker

Cody McLeod

Yan Stastny

Kyle Quincey

John-Michael Liles

Ken Klee

Tyson Barrie

Aaron Mackenzie

Ryan Miller

Julien Hernandez

Coaches

Peter Stastny

Michel Goulet 

Adam Foote - Foote was actually the last member of the Quebec Nordiques to play in the NHL and won the Stanley Cup twice with Colorado.

Colorado Avalanche defensemen Adam Foote Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK
Colorado Avalanche defensemen Adam Foote Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pierre Turgeon 

DU Alumni for Second-Annual Avalanche Alumni Game

Players

Gabe Levin - For Denver, Levin was the winner of the Dr. Art Mason Memorial Award (Top Scholar-Athlete) and Dr. Ken Bredesen Award (Most Sportsmanlike Player). Levin made an instant mark at DU, appearing in 37 games during his freshman campaign in 2012-13.

Kyle Ostrow - Ostrow played for DU from 2007-10. He was voted the captain of the 2010-11 Pioneers.

Paul Stastny - Stastny actually forewent his final two seasons of eligibility with the University of Denver and signed a multi-year contract with the Avalanche. For DU, he was a junior captain and also helped lead the Pioneers to the second of back-to-back National Championships in 20024-05.

Tyler Bozak 

Rhett Rakhshani 

Drew Shore 

JP Testwuide 

Angelo Ricci 

Chris Knowlton 

Zac Larraza 

Matt Tabrum 

Kevin Doell 

Adrian Veideman 

Kelly Hollingshead 

Matt Carle 

Matt Laatsch 

Jason Grahame 

Nick Larson 

Matt Donovan 

Evan Cowley 

Danny King 

Quentin Shore 

Michael Davies 

Coaches

George Gwozdecky - Inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2020, Gwozdecky is known as a hockey coaching icon at the University of Denver. He as head coach at DU for 19 seasons and compiled a 443-267-64 overall record and won NCAA titles in 2004 and 2005.

Denver Pioneers head coach George Gwozdecky Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Pioneers head coach George Gwozdecky Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Colborne

Tickets for the event start at around $50 to see the two alumni teams face off.

Published |Modified
Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.

Home/News