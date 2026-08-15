Colorado Avalanche 2026 Alumni Game: Revisited
The Colorado Avalanche alumni will be facing off against the Denver University hockey alumni very shortly on Aug. 23.
These two alumni teams are taking to the ice at Magness Arena at the University of Denver, marking the second annual event. The event additionally allows the Colorado Alumni Association to support numerous nonprofits through its philanthropic giving and scholarship program. Last year's game saw the DU Alumni capture an 8-7 shootout victory over the Avs.
Franchise legends Peter Stastny, Michel Goulet and Adam Foote will be coaching the Avalanche in addition to Hockey Hall of Famer Pierre Turgeon. For the Pioneers, two-time National Champion head coach George Gwozdecky will be behind the bench alongside Joe Colborne.
Key players returning to represent the Avalanche include Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Milan Hejduk — while Paul Stastny, Tyler Bozak and Matt Carle are among those playing once again for the DU side.
In net for the Avs alumni squad will be 2010 Vezina Trophy winner and former goaltender Ryan Miller.
Here is a brief look at the full rosters (per NHL.com) for the gam, and some key accomplishments from some of the members as they look to represent their previous organizations once again.
Avalanche Alumni Roster for Second-Annual Avalanche Alumni Game
Players
Joe Sakic - Sakic currently serves as President of Hockey Operations for the Avs after having captained the Avalanche to a pair of Stanley Cup championships as a player in both 1996 and 2001.
Peter Forsberg - Hockey Hall of Famer Forsberg announced his retirement on Feb. 14, 2011. A Calder Memorial Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Forsberg finished his NHL career with 885 points.
Milan Hejduk - Hejduk played his entire 14 year career with the Avs and is second in Colorado franchise history in games played (1,020).
Steven Reinprecht
Rick Berry
Mark Rycroft
Andrew Cogliano
Darren Helm
Peter Mueller
Dan Hinote
Scott Parker
Cody McLeod
Yan Stastny
Kyle Quincey
John-Michael Liles
Ken Klee
Tyson Barrie
Aaron Mackenzie
Ryan Miller
Julien Hernandez
Coaches
Peter Stastny
Michel Goulet
Adam Foote - Foote was actually the last member of the Quebec Nordiques to play in the NHL and won the Stanley Cup twice with Colorado.
Pierre Turgeon
DU Alumni for Second-Annual Avalanche Alumni Game
Players
Gabe Levin - For Denver, Levin was the winner of the Dr. Art Mason Memorial Award (Top Scholar-Athlete) and Dr. Ken Bredesen Award (Most Sportsmanlike Player). Levin made an instant mark at DU, appearing in 37 games during his freshman campaign in 2012-13.
Kyle Ostrow - Ostrow played for DU from 2007-10. He was voted the captain of the 2010-11 Pioneers.
Paul Stastny - Stastny actually forewent his final two seasons of eligibility with the University of Denver and signed a multi-year contract with the Avalanche. For DU, he was a junior captain and also helped lead the Pioneers to the second of back-to-back National Championships in 20024-05.
Tyler Bozak
Rhett Rakhshani
Drew Shore
JP Testwuide
Angelo Ricci
Chris Knowlton
Zac Larraza
Matt Tabrum
Kevin Doell
Adrian Veideman
Kelly Hollingshead
Matt Carle
Matt Laatsch
Jason Grahame
Nick Larson
Matt Donovan
Evan Cowley
Danny King
Quentin Shore
Michael Davies
Coaches
George Gwozdecky - Inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2020, Gwozdecky is known as a hockey coaching icon at the University of Denver. He as head coach at DU for 19 seasons and compiled a 443-267-64 overall record and won NCAA titles in 2004 and 2005.
Joe Colborne
Tickets for the event start at around $50 to see the two alumni teams face off.