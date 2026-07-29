Colorado Avalanche's Domenick Fensore Set for 2026 Shoulder Check Showcase
Defenseman Domenick Fensore of the Colorado Avalanche will be at the upcoming fourth annual Shoulder Check Showcase, which is a charity hockey event promoting mental health awareness through human connection.
July 30th will be the fourth annual Shoulder Check Showcase, which has over 25 NHL players participating. Fensore — who will be playing in the charity hockey game — was signed by the Avs as a free agent on July 1, 2026. The event was founded by Rob Thorsen; Thorsen created the event and the HT40 Foundation after his son who played hockey, Hayden, took his own life in May of 2022.
The message of the event is centered around shining a light on just how much human connection matters — showcasing that on occasion simply reaching out to someone or putting a hand on someone else's shoulder can make all the difference.
Thorsen said he has been over the moon that players like Fensore and others have taken the initiative to be involved in the annual Shoulder Check Showcase.
"I feel really good about that, and in a way, it's kind of an honor that they would see in this," said Thorsen of League players being involved. "It's that dynamic that's happening here that has allowed this idea to grow. They're there to support us."
Colorado Avalanche on Display at Upcoming Annual Shoulder Check Showcase
Shoulder Check's pledge is "Reach out. Check in. Make Contact."
The 2026 event will be held at the Martire Family Arena at Sacred Heart University, with a pregame party starting at 4:00 p.m. EST; puck drop is currently set for 6:30 p.m.
"We don't always know who needs a hand, but we all have a hand to give, and we're all qualified to do that," Thorsen also said. "Just putting a hand on someone's shoulder is a conversation starter. It gives people permission [to open up], and that's been my experience with it from the day we started it."
Fensore will be participating after having eventually joined the Avs following his play for Boston University and being a Hobey Baker Nominee and Hockey East First Team All-Star.
Fellow BU alum Trevor Zegras will also be playing in the event, in addition to Chris Kreider, J.T. Miller, Ryan Leonard, Tony DeAngelo and more. Over 25 total players across the NHL are slated to participate.
Gates open at 6:00 p.m. on July 30. This year marks a growth in the annual event, with it being the first time the Shoulder Check Showcase will be at Martire Family Arena — which has a capacity of around 4,000.