Colorado Avalanche’s Biggest Offseason Gamble Isn't a New Signing
Every season the Stanley Cup contenders analyze and monitor situations to see what the missing piece is on their team and what they should be looking for.
Some of those answers are found at the deadline, where teams are forced to give up draft pics and prospects in the hopes of getting immediate help.
Certainly, the Colorado Avalanche have followed that game plan before. But, looking across the roster and the depth charts, the Avalanche could be in a much different position in the 2026-27 season.
General manager Joe Sakic has built a roster that can provide improvement without looking outside the organization. He didn’t make a big free agent signing or blockbuster trade.
After losing players like Valeri Nichuskin, Samuel Girard, Ross Colton and Jack Drury, the Avalanche could have chased a big signing. They didn’t.
Several players weren’t available for the entire 2025-26 season, along with adding to that those who are expected to take on a larger role, and this team could already have all it needs.
If the players deliver as expected, big splashy moves may not be necessary in order to remain in the hunt for the Stanley Cup.
It’s a strategy Joe Sakic is willing to bet on.
Gabriel Landeskog
The Avalanche captain is a perfect example of this theory. He missed almost three years and will finally be joining Colorado in the 2026-27 season, hopefully from Opening Day on.
He provides a massive addition. He’s a strong difference-maker and can set the tone of any game. But the team isn’t expecting him to solely pick up what Nichushkin left.
A healthy Landeskog ups the Avs’ game as a proven top-six forward. He’s one of the NHL’s most respected leaders and will bring back even more physicality to the Colorado game plan.
Young Players Expected to Step Up
Fabian Lysell could represent another move from within that would be like an addition. He’s a talented winger who has speed and skill that can be injected into the Colroado lineup when needed.
He’s going to be showing up to training camp looking to earn a meaningful role on this team. Should he develop into a reliable secondary scorer, the Avs have suddenly gained another weapon, again without having to give up any valuable cap space or trade any future picks.
As is always the case, young players are valuable assets come mid-season. Colorado has high hopes that Lysell is one of those.
Colorado is expecting some of their younger players to step up and take on larger responsibilities.
Fedor Svechkov
Past Landeskog, Svechkov could have the biggest impact. Svechkov is a young center who will give Jared Bednar another option down the middle and a strong two-way game.
He’s already reliable on the defensive side. If his offense evolves, Svechkov could be a top-nine center by the second half of the season.
He is exactly the type of player that is in high demand when the trade deadline rolls around mid-season.
Veterans Still Matter
Internal improvement and additions don’t exclude the veteran market. The addition of Jaden Schwartz gives the team another experienced winger who has a lengthy resume.
Once again, no one should claim he will replace the production of Nichushkin, but he can strengthen the middle six and relieve some of the burden on the younger forwards.
Sometimes the smartest offseason move isn’t just one move. It’s finding ways to delegate responsibilities across the roster.
Sakic is betting that a healthy Landeskog, along with developing players like Svechkov and Lysell and the presence of steady veterans, will outweigh the losses felt in the offseason.
It’s a gamble, but Sakic and the organization are betting on their own players and putting faith in what they have built.