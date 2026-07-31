Colorado Avalanche Prospect Making Waves at the 2026 World Juniors Summer Showcase
Given their approach to pushing for another Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche haven't exactly been prioritizing their prospect pool. In the 2026 NHL Draft, they still managed to add plenty of quality to their organization.
However, while some teams are sending upwards of nine players to the 2026 World Juniors Summer Showcase, an opportunity for young players to stake their claim at a roster spot for the upcoming World Juniors tournament, the Avalanche are sending just one.
Linus Funck Standing out for Team Sweden
That one would be Linus Funck with Team Sweden, and in their latest game, a 5-2 victory over the United States, the talented defenseman stood out in a big way. While not known for his goal-scoring prowess, Funck showed off his heavy shot in the game, as he scored not one but two goals from the blue line against the talented US squad.
These plays were standouts from the day's play, with Steven Ellis at Daily Faceoff making note of Funck's impact, but it wasn't just the goals that did that; it was the physicality, the confidence and the playmaking abilities as well.
The Swedish blue line isn't particularly strong heading into the World Juniors, especially after the departure of some key players to the senior level. As a result, Funck has a real chance to secure a spot on the roster as a heavy, physical presence in their defensive lineup.
Could Linus Funck be a Future NHLer for the Colorado Avalanche?
Originally picked in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft (No. 118 overall), Funck played his first full OHL season in 2025-26, tallying four goals and 22 points in 65 games for the London Knights, showing that along with his 6-foot-3, 200lb frame, there is some offensive talent to his game.
This game went a long way towards punching Funck's ticket to the 2027 World Juniors in Edmonton, and given the varied skill set he could bring for Sweden, he has a great chance at making their roster.
For the most part, Funck relies on that physicality to break up plays and get the puck on the stick of his teammates, but this development in his shot could be something that makes him a legitimate NHLer of the future.
There's still plenty of development ahead for the 19-year-old, who will turn 20 after the upcoming 2026/27 season, but if he can continue working on the impressive shot that he showed off for Sweden, he could continue to make his case as a future piece of the Avalanche blue line, although it may take a few seasons with the Colorado Eagles before he gets there.