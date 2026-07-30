Predicting the Colorado Avalanche’s Top Scorers in 2026-27
The Colorado Avalanche enter the 2026-27 season with one of the NHL’s most talented offensive cores once again. Led by superstar Nathan MacKinnon and perennial Norris Trophy contender Cale Makar, Colorado has no shortage of game-breaking talent capable of carrying the offense on any given night.
However, Stanley Cup contenders aren’t built on one or two stars alone. The Avalanche will need contributions throughout the lineup if they hope to make another deep postseason run. With several established veterans and a handful of complementary pieces expected to play significant roles, Colorado has plenty of players capable of reaching career milestones this season.
Here’s a prediction for the Avalanche’s top five scorers in 2026-27.
Nathan MacKinnon – 121 Points
Predicting Nathan MacKinnon to lead the Avalanche in scoring hardly qualifies as a bold take. The former Hart Trophy winner remains one of the league’s most dominant offensive players, combining elite speed, vision, and a relentless motor that makes him nearly impossible to contain. Whether he’s driving play at even strength or quarterbacking the top power-play from the half wall, MacKinnon consistently creates offense for both himself and his teammates.
Assuming he stays healthy, another 120-point campaign feels well within reach. Few players in today’s NHL can dictate the pace of a game the way MacKinnon can, and he’ll once again be the engine that powers Colorado’s offense.
Cale Makar – 95 Points
Defensemen simply aren’t supposed to produce the way Cale Makar does. Already regarded as one of the best blueliners in hockey, Makar continues to redefine what an elite offensive defenseman looks like. His ability to jump into the rush, create scoring chances from the blue line, and control possession makes him one of the Avalanche’s most valuable players.
A season approaching the 100-point mark wouldn’t be surprising, especially with Colorado’s lethal power play giving him countless opportunities to pile up assists. While his defensive play remains elite, it’s his offensive instincts that continue to separate him from nearly every other defenseman in the league. With Makar heading into a contract year, he needs to have another good season.
Martin Necas – 88 Points
Martin Necas appears poised for another productive season after quickly becoming an important part of Colorado’s top six. His speed fits seamlessly into the Avalanche’s transition-heavy style, while his playmaking ability gives MacKinnon another dangerous offensive weapon to work alongside.
Necas has also shown he can finish scoring chances himself, making him a dual threat every time he touches the puck.
With another full season in Colorado’s system and increased chemistry with the team’s top forwards, an 85-to-90-point campaign feels like a realistic expectation.
Nazem Kadri – 72 Points
The Avalanche's reunion with Nazem Kadri could turn into one of the team's most impactful trade deadline moves, with a whole season ahead of him. Kadri already knows what it takes to succeed in Colorado’s system after playing a key role on the club’s 2022 Stanley Cup-winning team.
His combination of offensive skill, physicality, and competitiveness gives the Avalanche another dependable scoring option behind Nathan MacKinnon while adding experience to the middle six.
Assuming Kadri settles into a consistent top-six role and sees regular time on the power play, a 70-plus-point season is well within reach. He’s proven throughout his career that he can produce when surrounded by elite talent, and returning to familiar surroundings should only help him rediscover that form.
Artturi Lehkonen – 50 Points
Artturi Lehkonen may not generate the same headlines as Colorado’s superstars, but his value can’t be overstated. The versatile winger consistently finds ways to contribute, whether it’s creating turnovers, winning puck battles, or capitalizing on scoring chances around the net. His hockey IQ makes him an ideal complement alongside elite playmakers, and he has repeatedly proven capable of producing when given top-line opportunities.
A healthy season could allow Lehkonen to reach the 50-point plateau for the first time since then, particularly if he continues to see significant power-play minutes.
Colorado’s Depth Could Be the Difference
While MacKinnon and Makar will almost certainly headline the scoring race, the Avalanche’s success won’t depend solely on their two biggest stars. Players like Necas, Lehkonen, and Kadri can take pressure off Colorado’s elite talent, giving opponents far fewer opportunities to focus their defensive attention on one line or one player. If those secondary scorers produce consistently throughout the season, the Avalanche should once again boast one of the NHL’s most dangerous offenses.
With one of hockey’s deepest collections of offensive talent, Colorado has every reason to believe it can finish near the top of the league in scoring. If these projections come close to reality, the Avalanche won’t just have multiple point-per-game players—they’ll once again be firmly in the conversation as one of the favorites to compete for the Stanley Cup.