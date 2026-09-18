Colorado Avalanche’s Home Arena Getting Massive Makeover
The Colorado Avalanche are set to have a revamped home in the coming years. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Friday that Ball Arena will undergo a massive $135 million renovation, bringing several upgrades to the longtime home of the Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth, per NHL.com.
The project will take place in phases while the arena continues hosting events, with construction expected to be completed in time for the 2028-29 seasons. KSE is also submitting the required Site Development Plan to the City of Denver as the project moves forward.
Major Changes Coming to Ball Arena
For Avalanche fans, one of the most noticeable changes will be the expansion of the arena's East Atrium. The downtown-facing entrance will receive a new glass façade, additional escalators and a new team store. Entrances, exits and concourses will also be widened in some of the busiest areas of the building.
Technology upgrades are another major component of the renovation. KSE plans to introduce improvements to point-of-sale systems throughout the arena, which should help streamline the purchasing process and reduce wait times for fans.
The renovation will also bring three new premium clubs to Ball Arena, including one with direct access to reserved seating on the 100 level. Those additions will complement previously announced suite renovations, with the first 24 Legacy Suites on the 100 level and Signature Suites on the 200 level expected to debut during the 2026-27 season.
Part of a Larger Downtown Denver Plan
While the $135 million renovation is significant on its own, it is also part of a much larger vision KSE has for the area surrounding Ball Arena. The organization has plans to redevelop its 55-acre property into an entertainment district featuring a hotel, a mid-size entertainment venue, a central park, retail and dining options, and residential and office towers.
That larger redevelopment would put Ball Arena at the center of a significantly different downtown Denver landscape in the years ahead.
“When we acquired the Nuggets, Avalanche, and the Arena, we committed to developing winning teams and to supporting the City of Denver,” KSE Founder, Owner and Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke said in the announcement. “The renovated Ball Arena and the subsequent redevelopment of the surrounding land allow us to keep doing both for another 25 years and beyond.”
Avalanche Will Remain at Ball Arena
Ball Arena has been the Avalanche's home since opening as Pepsi Center in 1999. The venue has since hosted nearly 50 million ticketed guests and more than 6,000 events, including championship-clinching games for both the Avalanche and Nuggets.
The renovation will allow the Avalanche to remain in the building throughout the project, with construction being completed in phases to minimize disruption. For a franchise that has called the arena home for nearly three decades, the changes will mark a significant update to one of the most recognizable venues in Colorado sports.
The Avalanche's home is not going anywhere. Instead, Ball Arena is preparing for its next chapter.