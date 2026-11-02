Colorado Avalanche Unveil 2026-27 Hometown Remix Jersey

Last season, the Colorado Avalanche debuted the throwback Quebec Nordiques jerseys as an alternate jersey they would wear for some games. While great in design and the jersey looked clean, their performance in those jerseys wasn’t the best, finishing the season with a 2-3-2 record in them.

The Avalanche look to rewrite that story this season, with the unveiling of the new “Hometown Remix” jerseys that have just been officially released today, November 2.

All 32 teams know what the jerseys will look like for the games they will be played in and will be purchasable.

It’s the fabric of Colorado 🏔️



It's our Hometown Remix, and it's available now: https://t.co/NvM2jMb01O pic.twitter.com/Cpkel9V8pW — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 2, 2026

Before today's official reveal, the Avalanche revealed the schedule for the six games in which they will be wearing these jerseys, while hinting at the date on which they will be revealed, that being November 2nd.

Before the official announcement, there were leaks happening around social media of different teams' jerseys being leaked before anything was official, which raised many eyebrows about whether these could be an early sign of what's to come or just a fake rendering of what could have been concept art.

Inspiration Starting To Fade On Jersey Designs

Especially for the Avalanche, the light baby blue could have been a surprise when many think of a hometown remix they could pull off. Outside of bringing back the Nordiques like last season, you could have made the argument for bringing back the Yeti foot as part of the jersey.

It's another Avalanche concept of having the “C” in the middle of the chest, which has been done many times before.

While it might not be an awful design, it's certainly not that creative in many ways and certainly ranks lower than other NHL hometown remix jerseys and the inspirations they took apart when designing them.

It won’t be long until the Avalanche see a hometown remix jersey in action, as they will be playing against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight, who will be debuting their own hometown remix jersey against the Avalanche.