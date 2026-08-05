Former Avalanche Defenseman Brad Hunt Announces Retirement
Former Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brad Hunt has officially announced his retirement from professional hockey — with the former blueliner having spent two season with the Avalanche from 2022-24.
Hunt appeared in 47 total games for the Avs during the 2022-23 season upon signing a two-year deal; he recorded 10 points across four goals and six assists in addition to also having been named captain of the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Colorado Eagles in Feb. of 2023. Hunt would serve in this role until the end of the 2023-24 season — posting 49 points (including 33 assists) from the Eagles' blueline.
He retired at the age of 37; this now makes him a member of the NHL Alumni Association.
Brad’s professional career would continue the following year with the Hershey Bears before playing last season, which would be his last, with Vaasan Sport in Finland’s Liiga.
NHL Alumni Associations Welcomes Brad Hunt Following Retirement Announcement
A native of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Hunt played 288 total NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild, Vancouver Canucks, and — of course — the Avalanche. Hunt also took part in five Stanley Cup playoff matchups, including one with the Avs, throughout his League career.
Hunt's career statsheet finished with 26 goals in the NHL and 84 goals in the AHL; he also posted exactly 214 assists in the American Hockey League and 60 apples in the NHL. In total, Hunt played for 10 seasons and seven different organizations.
His years with the Wild were especially noteworthy, as Hunt set career highs in goals (with eight), points (with 19) and games played (59) during the 2019-20 campaign while also ranking third among team defensemen with 10 power-play points.
Prior to his professional career, Hunt played 150 career games at Bemidji State University from 2008-12 and finished his collegiate career with 112 points to become the all-time leading scorer among defensemen in program history.
Internationally, Hunt also represented Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championships, with Team Canada taking home the gold medal.
Some noteworthy accomplishments Hunt concluded his career with include being named to the AHL First All-Star Team in 2015 and as recently as in 2024.
The NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA) is located in Scotiabank Arena and is devoted to bettering the lives of former League players.