Projecting the Avalanche's Opening Night Lines for 2026-27
The Colorado Avalanche enter the 2026-27 season with one of the deepest forward groups in the NHL. Jared Bednar has plenty of flexibility when it comes to building his lineup with recent additions such as Jaden Schwartz, Fedor Svechkov, and late-season additions Nicolas Roy and Nazem Kadri.
While training camp could change a few combinations, the Avalanche appear to have enough scoring depth to roll four lines that can contribute on a nightly basis.
Here’s an early projection of what Colorado’s lineup could look like when the regular season begins.
Forward Lines
First Line: Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Martin Necas
There is little reason to separate Nathan MacKinnon from Martin Necas after the chemistry the pair developed last season. Necas brought another dynamic puck carrier to Colorado’s top six, allowing MacKinnon to play even more aggressively through the middle of the ice.
On the left side, Gabriel Landeskog remains the ideal fit. His ability to retrieve pucks, create traffic around the net, and provide leadership complements the speed and skill of his linemates. If Landeskog can stay healthy over a full season, this line has the potential to rank among the NHL’s most dangerous.
Second Line: Artturi Lehkonen – Nazem Kadri – Logan O’Connor
Colorado’s reunion with Nazem Kadri gives the Avalanche another legitimate top-six center, immediately taking pressure off MacKinnon to carry every difficult matchup.
Lehkonen continues to be one of the club’s most reliable two-way forwards and has shown he can finish alongside skilled linemates. Logan O’Connor supplies speed, relentless forechecking, and penalty-killing ability while also providing enough offense to keep opposing defenses honest.
This line would likely see plenty of defensive-zone starts while still producing 5-on-5 offense, making it a matchup nightmare against other teams’ top players.
Third Line: Jaden Schwartz – Brock Nelson – Nicolas Roy
Brock Nelson still possesses a shooter’s mentality and remains effective down the middle, while Jaden Schwartz adds championship experience and consistent secondary scoring. Nicolas Roy’s versatility allows him to play either center or wing, and his size gives the line another dimension below the goal line.
Rather than simply surviving against opposing depth units, this trio could legitimately outscore them. Few teams can ice a third line featuring this much NHL experience.
Fourth Line: Parker Kelly – Fedor Svechkov – Gavin Brindley/Zachary L'Heureux
The Avalanche’s fourth line could feature one of the more intriguing position battles in camp. Parker Kelly remains an ideal energy winger thanks to his physical play, penalty-killing ability, and relentless motor, while Fedor Svechkov projects as a defensively responsible center who can gradually take on a larger role as the season progresses.
The biggest question is who earns the right wing spot. Gavin Brindley brings speed, offensive creativity, and playmaking ability that could make the fourth line more dangerous offensively. Zachary L’Heureux, meanwhile, offers a heavier, more abrasive style that fits Colorado’s identity and can provide valuable physicality in tough matchups.
Rather than locking either player into the lineup, the Avalanche could rotate Brindley and L’Heureux depending on the opponent. Brindley may get the nod when Colorado is looking for additional speed and offense, while L’Heureux’s edge and forechecking ability could make him the preferred option against bigger, more physical teams. That kind of flexibility is another sign of just how much depth Colorado has entering the 2026-27 season.
Defensive Pairings
Devon Toews – Cale Makar
This remains one of hockey’s elite defensive pairings. Toews’ positioning and calm puck movement allow Makar the freedom to activate offensively, making this duo the foundation of Colorado’s success.
Brett Kulak – Josh Manson
Kulak’s skating complements Manson’s physical style nicely. Together they should handle difficult defensive assignments while giving Bednar a dependable shutdown pair behind Makar and Toews.
Brent Burns – Sam Malinski
Even at 41 years old, Brent Burns can still provide offense from the blue line and valuable experience. Pairing him with Sam Malinski allows the younger defenseman to continue growing while benefiting from Burns’ veteran presence. If managed properly, this pairing could provide quality third-pair minutes without being overextended.
Goaltenders
Starter: Mackenzie Blackwood
Backup: Scott Wedgewood
Goaltending may be one of Colorado’s most stable positions entering the season. Blackwood proved last year that he can handle a heavy workload while giving the Avalanche consistent saves behind their high-powered offense. Wedgewood remains one of the league’s better backup options, giving Colorado confidence regardless of who starts.
Final Thoughts
Perhaps the biggest difference between this Avalanche roster and previous seasons is its depth. MacKinnon and Makar will always drive the team’s success, but Colorado no longer appears overly reliant on its superstars to generate offense every night.
Veterans such as Kadri, Nelson, Roy, and Schwartz give the Avalanche multiple scoring options throughout the lineup, while players like Svechkov and Bardakov add youthful energy to the bottom six.
If these projected lines remain intact through training camp, the Avalanche should once again enter the season as one of the favorites not only in the Central Division, but throughout the Western Conference. The additions made this summer have created a roster that looks balanced from top to bottom, giving Bednar plenty of options as Colorado pursues another Stanley Cup.