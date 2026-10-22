Houston Doubles Down on Hockey Hosting Efforts Amidst Potential NHL Expansion

Amidst ongoing potential NHL expansion efforts to the fourth-largest city in the United States by population, Houston's newest hockey facility is doubling up on efforts in hosting the sport.

It was originally announced in June that the NHL had entered into an agreement with The Friedkin Group to explore potentially putting the League's 33rd franchise in either Houston or Austin, Texas.

An expansion team in Texas would likely be a natural fit for the NHL's Central Division — which is home to the pre-existing Texas franchise of the Dallas Stars in addition to the Colorado Avalanche.

Since the announcement of the exploratory period, Houston has become home to the NAHL Houston Bulls; and a new $40 million "Deep South Ice & Sports Complex."

Deep South serves as the home venue for the city's new NAHL team — which is coming off a sold-out home opening weekend and 4-3 shootout win over the Ogden Mustangs.

However, it appears the city of Houston and Deep South Ice & Sports Complex is expanding their hockey hosting efforts; the venue is set to host an ACHA Division II matchup between Texas A&M and the Texas Longhorns on Oct. 25, in addition to an ISHL matchup later that evening between Strake Jesuit and the Woodlands.

TC Lewis, one of two General Managers at Deep South and a USA Hockey District Director, said the staff behind Houston's newest hockey facility wants to do their part to grow the game.

"We want the sport to grow," Lewis — who will be inducted into the Houston Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2027 — said in an exclusive. "I always find that high school hockey and college hockey in Texas should be the way to grow the sport ... we can grow the sport the best by bringing in a school environment."

The Aggies are coming to Houston with a current 6-5 overall record, including opening their season with a dominant 8-2 win over Baylor.

A&M will also see action against the University of North Texas on Oct. 23 and 24 prior to puck drop against the University of Texas.

Lewis also said a Houston NHL franchise would only result in more growth for the sport of hockey, city-wide.

"It's a step in the right direction. And I think now that the NHL is hopefully coming, we have the opportunity to showcase what we're doing already," Lewis said. "They can see that Houston does have hockey."

Aggies Ready to Take On Texas in Houston

The Aggies boast several impressive wins in their ongoing season ahead of taking to the Deep South ice, including a 7-0 shutout win over LSU.

A&M Head Coach Kevin Quinn was named the HC for the 2026-27 season, and has been involved with the program since 2019-20.

"The ACHA is becoming more and more competitive every year," Quinn said. "It's always a big deal playing Texas. It's obviously a rivarly game ... Hockey is a very emotional sport but if we concentrate on winning each shift, the scoreboard at the end of the game is going to speak for itself."

ACHA Division II Texas A&M University Ice Hockey | COURTESY: Texas A&M Ice Hockey, Elise Klingenstein

A&M's Ice Hockey Executive Board is represented by President Cade Willis in addition to Nikita Ilichev, Andrew Green, Nico Leone, Ilya Manalo and Hayden Sims.

The Aggies' roster consists of 29 players — 15 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders.

Of these 29 players, five players are from the greater-Houston area. The entire team will be carpooling from College Station in order to play in front of the Houston crowd.

"We want to sell it out," Ilichev, a Houston native, said on the potential crowd they could draw at Deep South. "I think we have the capability to do it ... The 12th Man is going to be there. It's really pushing the guys to work a little bit harder."

Ticket sales for the A&M versus Texas game have currently reached the 600s and are still climbing, with more tickets available. Puck drop for the Aggies is set for 2 p.m. Central, and Strake Jesuit's game will follow at 7 p.m.

The Texas-college rivarly is expected to be on full display, with Quinn noting the A&M is going into this matchup in particular focused on a team-oriented mentality.

"I'd hate to be on the receiving end of guys that are trying to start getting chippy with our guys, because they have each other's backs no matter what — and we see that every game, on and off the ice," Quinn said. "I'd hate to be Texas."

The Current NHL Central Division

The previously mentioned NHL Central Division currently consists of the Avalanche in addition to the Dallas Stars (the pre-existing Texas NHL team which relocated from Minnesota for the 1993-94 season), Minnesota Wild, Utah Mammoth, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks.

An official update on potential Texas expansion efforts are expected to be provided at the League's Dec. Board of Governors meeting in Florida.